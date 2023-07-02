Two Floyd men were arrested recently after, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said, they stole thousands of dollars worth of cable belonging to AT&T.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kris Hall, officers responded to the Cow Creek area in reference to a report of two mean possibly stealing AT&T cable. Hall wrote that he received pictures of the individuals believed to be involved and learned one of the men was Kolton Nelson, 19, of Big Branch of Bull Creek, Prestonsburg as one of the individuals.
Hall wrote that he was notified by Kentucky State Police that a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the cable theft was found.
Upon arrival, Hall wrote, he found Nelson and Johnathan Delong, 24, also of Big Branch of Bull Creek, as well as the truck, which had cable in it, along with burglary tools for cutting cable.
As a result of the cable being cut, the sheriff’s office said, telephone and internet services in the Cow Creek area were down for some time.
Both Delong and Nelson were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of theft (over $10,000), third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools. Nelson was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief and Delong was also charged with first-degree criminal mischief.