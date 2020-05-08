The Floyd County Board of Education is implementing a new program to improve the likelihood that students will succeed after graduation.
During a virtual meeting on April 27, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with Jobs for Kentucky's Graduates, doing business as JAG Kentucky, to provide resources and services to help more Floyd County students meet graduation requirements and succeed after they leave the school.
The program will be implemented at all county high schools.
It is made available through a matching grant of between $90,000 and $120,000, depending on specialist certification, and it is dependent on program sponsors providing $35,000 for each program to JAG Kentucky prior to Oct. 30, 2021.
In the agreement, the school district agrees to apply 100 percent of the grant toward salaries of the JAG staff, and contribute in-kind services like the use of classroom facilities.
The program offers a "comprehensive set of services designed to keep young people in school through graduation and improve the rate of success in achieving education and career goals," according to documents reviewed by the board.
In the program, JAG specialists work with students who need support and work to develop their potential and job skills, prepare them for work life after graduation and help them find opportunities for employment or post-secondary education. The JAG specialists continue working with the students for a year after they graduate as part of this program.
The program will be offered to students "identified by the school as facing life challenges."
These students must face "a minimum of six barriers," JAG reported, identifying potential barriers to include academic, issues at home, physical or mental issues, work-related issues or other things that could impact their future success.
