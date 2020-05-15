The following criminal charges and lawsuits were recently filed in Floyd District Court and Floyd Circuit Court.
The charges and allegations filed in these cases are merely accusations. The accused is presumed innocent or not liable unless he/she is found guilty or liable.
Felony cases filed
Jeremy Robert Thacker: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking
William D. Marsillett: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license
Chrystal D. Newsome: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container, driving on a suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates
Richard Prater: fourth-degree assault, cultivating marijuana, five or more plants, trafficking in marijuana, under five pounds
Melinda Clark: cultivation of marijuana, five or more plants, trafficking in marijuana, under five pounds
Shawn M. Spurlock: first-degree criminal mischief
Jessica Dawn Miller: two counts of flagrant nonsupport
Ashley D. Hicks: public intoxication of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence
Eric D. Roberts: first-degree promoting contraband
Chris G. Turner: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Craig Triplett, 49, of Harold: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun
Michael Dwayne Kimmel: first-degree fleeing/evading police
Edward Clay, 35, of Cow Creek: second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, trafficking in a controlled substance — marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence
Kenneth Lazar, 29, of Paintsville: improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance — marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance
Bradford Hunt, 45, of Langley: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license
Rodney Scott, 42, of Garrett: first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nikki Spurlock, 29, of Printer: first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
Christopher Slone, 29, of Wayland: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana
Katrina Montgomery, 38, of Ivel: first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, license to be in possession
Misdemeanor cases filed
Brittany N. Stumbo: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)
Stephanie Renee Bevins: alcohol intoxication in a public place
Tonya L. Haines: nonpayment of court costs or fines
Tiara S. Mancha: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Jacob Alden Barber: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Tyler Kade Elkins: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Dakota Bailey: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Tammy Slone: harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening
Tristina Michele Baril: fourth-degree assault
Stephanie Pauline Bartley: alcohol intoxication in a public place
Patrick Stapleton: third-degree possession of a controlled substance
Terry M. Boyd: fishing without a license
Dakota Miller: fishing without a license
Nacoma R. Harmon, 34, of Frankfort: DUI, controlled substance not in original container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, rear license not illuminated
Jessica E. Twiss, 31, of David: third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, failure to register transfer of vehicle, DUI, giving officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, rear license not illuminated.
Samuel Burchett: public intoxication of a controlled substance
Charles E. Hicks: public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment
Jeremy Kinney: third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing
Danny Ray Lowe: second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Matthew W. Hall: fishing without a license
Kevin Jarrod Worrix: fourth-degree assault
Lynashley Coleman: second-degree fleeing/evading police
Ricky R. Lewis: second-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident
Lawsuits filed
Ky. Foster Care vs. Darrell S. Bowen
Ky. Foster Care vs. Tiffany L. Bowen
Consumer Portfolio Services vs. Kyle and Lenora Chaffin
Carolyn Workman vs. Shannon Lee Workman
Joshua Shane Akers vs. Megan Lasha Akers
Bo Collins, Megan Collins vs. Stephanie Thompson, Erie Insurance Exchange
Tonda Keens vs. Tedd Moore
Ricky Hamilton vs. Addison Spurlock
Patty Robinson vs. Arlene Goble
Randi Jade Ritz vs. Douglas Fitzpatrick
Rachel Ratliff vs. Paul Ratliff
Judith Louise Meade vs. John Meade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.