The following criminal charges and lawsuits were recently filed in Floyd District Court and Floyd Circuit Court.

The charges and allegations filed in these cases are merely accusations. The accused is presumed innocent or not liable unless he/she is found guilty or liable.

Felony cases filed

Jeremy Robert Thacker: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking

William D. Marsillett: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license

Chrystal D. Newsome: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance, controlled substance not in original container, driving on a suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates

Richard Prater: fourth-degree assault, cultivating marijuana, five or more plants, trafficking in marijuana, under five pounds

Melinda Clark: cultivation of marijuana, five or more plants, trafficking in marijuana, under five pounds

Shawn M. Spurlock: first-degree criminal mischief

Jessica Dawn Miller: two counts of flagrant nonsupport

Ashley D. Hicks: public intoxication of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence

Eric D. Roberts: first-degree promoting contraband

Chris G. Turner: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Craig Triplett, 49, of Harold: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Michael Dwayne Kimmel: first-degree fleeing/evading police

Edward Clay, 35, of Cow Creek: second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, trafficking in a controlled substance — marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence

Kenneth Lazar, 29, of Paintsville: improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance — marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance

Bradford Hunt, 45, of Langley: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license

Rodney Scott, 42, of Garrett: first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nikki Spurlock, 29, of Printer: first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

Christopher Slone, 29, of Wayland: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana

Katrina Montgomery, 38, of Ivel: first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana,  license to be in possession

Misdemeanor cases filed

Brittany N. Stumbo: theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting)

Stephanie Renee Bevins: alcohol intoxication in a public place

Tonya L. Haines: nonpayment of court costs or fines

Tiara S. Mancha: public intoxication of a controlled substance

Jacob Alden Barber: public intoxication of a controlled substance

Tyler Kade Elkins: public intoxication of a controlled substance

Dakota Bailey: public intoxication of a controlled substance

Tammy Slone: harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening

Tristina Michele Baril: fourth-degree assault

Stephanie Pauline Bartley: alcohol intoxication in a public place

Patrick Stapleton: third-degree possession of a controlled substance

Terry M. Boyd: fishing without a license

Dakota Miller: fishing without a license

Nacoma R. Harmon, 34, of Frankfort: DUI, controlled substance not in original container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, rear license not illuminated

Jessica E. Twiss, 31, of David: third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, failure to register transfer of vehicle, DUI, giving officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, rear license not illuminated.

Samuel Burchett: public intoxication of a controlled substance

Charles E. Hicks: public intoxication of a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment

Jeremy Kinney: third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing

Danny Ray Lowe: second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Matthew W. Hall: fishing without a license

Kevin Jarrod Worrix: fourth-degree assault

Lynashley Coleman: second-degree fleeing/evading police

Ricky R. Lewis: second-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Lawsuits filed

Ky. Foster Care vs. Darrell S. Bowen

Ky. Foster Care vs. Tiffany L. Bowen

Consumer Portfolio Services vs. Kyle and Lenora Chaffin

Carolyn Workman vs. Shannon Lee Workman

Joshua Shane Akers vs. Megan Lasha Akers

Bo Collins, Megan Collins vs. Stephanie Thompson, Erie Insurance Exchange

Tonda Keens vs. Tedd Moore

Ricky Hamilton vs. Addison Spurlock

Patty Robinson vs. Arlene Goble

Randi Jade Ritz vs. Douglas Fitzpatrick

Rachel Ratliff vs. Paul Ratliff

Judith Louise Meade vs. John Meade

