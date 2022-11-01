The City of Prestonsburg and Floyd County welcomed a new business to town as 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening on Oct. 15.
However, according to owner Billie Turner, there was more to the ribbon-cutting than just opening the doors. It was to recognize the sacrifices of first responders.
“All of this money will be donated to the Floyd Community Foundation crisis fund and will go to the families of the fallen heroes who lost their lives during the incident at Allen,” said Turner.
1620 Distilling Company has other events planned in the future. For more information you can visit their website or check out their Facebook page for upcoming tastings and events.