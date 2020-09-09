2019 Rogers Scholar Jhaughanessy Morris of Floyd County is helping her community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morris, a student at Floyd Central High School, made and donated 50-60 protective face masks for employees of the food distribution center, God’s Appalachian Partnership Inc., and other essential workers.
She launched the “Masks for the Mountains” Rogers Scholars community service project to support employees who continue to work and serve the community during the pandemic and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to be able to aid during this time of need,” Morris said. “I am blown away with how much support I have gotten from my family and community.”
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit, www.centeryouthprograms.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.