The fourth annual Rural Child Hunger Summit was held virtually on April 27-28. The event was co-presented by Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, and was held in a virtual format due to the continuing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit highlighted the resiliency of rural communities through their programs, discussed the best practices to address rural child hunger and convened partners to collaborate on innovative solutions. Sessions focused on unpacking the latest research, promising policy solutions and the role schools, community-based organizations and local leaders as partners in the fight to end hunger in rural communities.

The summit began with a keynote address by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. In this session, titled “Education And Child Nutrition Partnerships And Future,” participants heard how both departments work together to uplift rural communities and serve rural children.

Following the keynote address, the “[You]th Make The Difference: How Youth Are Transforming The Food Justice Movement” session was held, allowing participants to hear the personal stories of young leaders in the food justice movement who are transforming their rural communities. This session informed people of the ongoing youth-powered projects and programs that have trained and empowered those youth members to take on leadership roles in their communities.

“Technology & Innovation: Finding Digital Connections For Rural Communities” was also held on the first day of the summit. During this session, speakers discussed how digital resources are increasing access to food assistance programs in communities across the nation, and how rural communities are finding ways to make online SNAP services work for them. In this session, members also explored two case studies utilizing SNAP online services to register more families for SNAP benefits and deliver SNAP online orders directly to their doors.

Day one of the summit ended with the “Raising Rural Voices: Discovering Permanent Solutions to Improve Access” session, where members spoke about how school meals have proven to be one of the most successful interventions in providing nutritious food to children. Children living in rural communities are at an increased risk of food insecurity due to the unique challenges they face in their communities, said speakers, explaining that while the pandemic forced school nutrition directors to overcome additional challenges such as school closings, supply chain issues and labor shortages, there was a silver lining. Creative, pandemic-related, innovative service models were discovered all across the country. This workshop was presented by a panel of school nutrition professionals highlighting the learnings from the pandemic and informing more permanent solutions to improve the access rural children have to nutritious meals and snacks.

The second day of the summit began with “Equity In Child Nutrition And Rural Communities,” a keynote address by Dr. Sara Bleich, of the USDA, and Dr. Veronica Womack, a political scientist and black farmers advocate. In this session, they discussed how health equity in the rural south impacts the lives of all children.

Following that address, the session “Going The Extra Mile: Overcoming Transportation Challenges And Other Barriers To Nourishing Food In Rural Communities” was held, where speakers discussed how rural communities often enjoy beautiful landscapes and wide open spaces, but a potential downside of these strengths are the transportation challenges and other obstacles to ensuring all children have the nourishing food they need to thrive and succeed. This session featured a panel of experienced practitioners representing schools and community-based organizations discussing innovative solutions to common food access barriers in rural communities.

During the “Sustainable Program Design - Utilizing Community Strengths To Build Effective Programming” workshop, participants explored how three different organizations built impactful programming through community collaboration, cross-sector partnerships and continual client feedback.

The summit ended with the session, “Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions: Finding Innovative Solutions During Challenging Times.” As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers said communities are seeing nationwide disruptions to manufacturing, supply and distribution channels. For many school nutrition programs, officials said, this has led to trouble getting certain foods, equipment and supplies. This session explored the current challenges (and often last-minute changes) and highlighted innovative solutions and workarounds.

Jennifer Weber, the Northfork Local Food Coordinator for the Community Farm Alliance, presented during two sessions, and said she feels that the summit was very beneficial to the participants, as well as their communities.

“One of the things I really appreciated about this conference is that it was a lot of people from rural areas talking about what they have done in rural areas and how that might look in other rural areas,” said Weber. Weber said she has been to conferences where urban people tried to tell what needed done in rural areas, which didn’t fit for all situations, but this summit was rural people talking to other rural people so it was relevant and relatable.

Many people, said Weber, do not realize that child hunger and food insecurity is an issue in the community. Sustainability is one challenge that local organizations are focusing on, she said.

“Sustainability, yes it’s funding, but it’s also a lot of other things in a community. It’s having community support, it’s having a feedback loop with the community so that the people you are trying to serve are part of deciding what is happening and part of implementing it,” said Weber. “Access to enough healthy food impacts learning, it impacts health, it impacts the ability to get a job and do well at that job,” she said.

Perry County, she said, has formed a solid partnership between local schools, local government, local churches, the Farmer’s Market, Save the Children, the Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky, local clinics, ARH and other community organizations to achieve goals of tackling food insecurity. “The local food work in relation to food insecurity has really been built on solid partnerships in this community,” Weber said.

Weber said June 2 will be the opening day of the 2022 Perry County Farmer’s Market season, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Event organizers said as a result of this summit, it is hoped that:

• Participants will have taken the opportunity to reboot through hearing success stories from school food directors and community-led organizations as the speakers shared how their programs displayed resiliency and promoted vitality for their communities;

• Participants will have taken the opportunity to virtually reconnect with peers through the sharing of knowledge and asking of questions; and

• Through bringing together the summit learnings, research and promising policy solutions, participants will have engaged in the opportunity to leave with the skills and resources needed to redesign food programs and services for children in rural communities.

For more information about work being done by No Kid Hungry or Save the Children, visit their websites, NoKidHungry.org, and, SavetheChildren.org.