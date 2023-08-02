PIKEVILLE — In an effort to prepare for the upcoming school year, a local businessman has teamed up with Coach John Calipari to distribute 3,000 backpacks to students in Pike County schools.

JC Hensley, financial advisor at Edward Jones, said that, earlier this year, he learned of a need in the Pike County Schools System for 3,000 backpacks.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of backpacks,’” he said.

Previously, Hensley said, he worked with Calipari on a charity project in the Bahamas, providing socks and shoes to children in need.

Last year, Hensley said, after the catastrophic flood event, he and Calipari teamed up again to distribute socks and shoes to families who were affected by the flood.

During a social visit with Calipari, Hensley said, Calipari asked how things were going in Eastern Kentucky.

Hensley said he informed Calipari of the need for backpacks, and, without hesitation, Calipari asked how he could help.

Thus, Hensley said, Calipari took to social media and the backpack drive really took off.

Hensley had already sent letters to his clients informing them of a backpack drive, he said, and had a great response.

“Our clients here love to get involved in things,” said Hensley.

Before Calipari got involved, Hensley said, they had acquired approximately 500 backpacks.

After Calipari’s social media post, Hensley said, they surpassed the 3,000 backpack goal.

“The response was huge,” said Hensley. “We’ve got over 3,000.”

Hensley said he is excited to be a part of this drive.

Providing backpacks for students, Hensley said, can help ease the burden for parents.

Providing a backpack, Hensley said, may help free up funds for additional clothing or other supplies. Additionally, he continued, when kids feel equal to their peers, it lifts their confidence.

“They can walk into the school with their head held high,” said Hensley.

Charity drives such as this, Hensley said, benefit more than just the children receiving the backpack.

“It’s giving people a chance to give back,” he said.

When collecting backpacks from a local business owner, Hensley said, the man shared his appreciation for the event.

“He said, ‘I was that kid growing up that didn’t have a backpack,’” said Hensley. “Then he said, ‘I just hope that one of these backpack goes to the kid that was me.’”

Hensley said even small things can have big impacts.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said it means a lot to know that local and state leaders are taking an interest in the kids in Eastern Kentucky.

“For them to take an interest in our school system is just incredible,” said Adkins.

Adkins said there are a lot of underprivileged students in the Pike County School System and he greatly appreciates everything all of the organizations do to help ease that stress for families.

Throughout the year, Adkins said, local churches do various supply drives and food drives for students.

“There’s a lot of interest in making sure our kids’ basic needs are met,” said Adkins.

Hensley said he is happy to be part of something so big.

“Just getting to be part of it is so special,” said Hensley.

Hensley said he is pleased with the outcome of the backpack drive and he hopes to do it again next year.

The people in Eastern Kentucky, Hensley said, are always quick to help each other out.

“Our area here is always great at taking care of our own,” said Hensley. “You give people an opportunity and they’ll jump in and pitch in.”

Although the backpacks have been taken to the Pike County Board of Education, Hensley said, there will always be a need and he will accept any donations that come in.

“There will always be a need,” said Hensley. “If anybody wants to drop one by or order one, feel free to, there will definitely be a place for it.”

To donate a backpack, Hensley said, drop it off in person at Edward Jones, or ship on via Amazon to Edward Jones.

Edward Jones is located at, 4525 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, 41501.