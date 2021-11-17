The 396 Club is an effort started by the Floyd County Community Foundation with the combined goals of creating a tax-deductible vehicle allowing those who call Floyd County “home” to give back to their community and providing grant funding for projects to improve life now and in the future.

The inspiration for the 396 Club comes from the 396 square miles of natural beauty, cultural treasures, and unmatched mountain history in Floyd County – each mile is worth at least a $1 gift to honor those assets.

There are two types of giving levels: 396 Club – $396.00 per year and 396 Corporate Club - $3,960.00 per year.

The Floyd County Community Foundation hopes to obtain as many commitments as possible for both Clubs to create the best Floyd County now and in the future.

The Floyd County Community Foundation was organized in 2018 and is a non-profit working locally through an advisory board comprised of community leaders.

The FCCF Advisory Board members include Ellen Harris (chair), John Rosenberg (vice chair), Kelli Martin (secretary), Missy Allen, Rhonda Clark, Misha Curnutte, Alicia Dawson, Suzanne Kinzer, Surekha Maddiwar, Evan Smith, Jim Stewart, and Kathy Stumbo.

The Floyd County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation of Appalachian Kentucky, a regional community foundation accredited by the Council of Foundations National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.

The purpose of the Floyd County Community Foundation is to provide a structure for individuals, families, and businesses with a passion for Floyd County to build lasting legacies.

The Floyd County organization works by distributing grants based on the community’s requests. Affiliates benefit from the administrative support, guidance, and philanthropic knowledge provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky while the local board dedicates time connecting with the community and determining specific needs.

To join the Floyd County Community Foundation 396 Club, mail a check to Floyd County Community Foundation, Attn: 396 Club, P.O. Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653 or donate online at https://bit.ly/396Club or visit the Foundation’s website www.appalachianky.org . Online donations can be set up to recur monthly, quarterly, or annually. Any of the local board members of the Floyd County Community Foundation can also provide additional information or answer questions about this effort.