The Prestonsburg/Floyd County Emergency Communications Center, which came under fire following the murder of Amber Spradlin in June, was put in a more positive light during the Floyd County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting Aug. 16.

Prestonsburg Interim Police Chief Ross Shurtleff presented an overview of the local 911 system, giving a brief history and providing various statistics about its operations and employees.

The Prestonsburg 911 center began operations in 1994, the same year Floyd County opted to use Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville for dispatching services, Shurtleff said. In June 2022, faced with a “dramatic increase” in what the county was paying the KSP for those services, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton began preliminary discussions about having the city dispatch center provide the services to the county, he said.

The fiscal court and city council approved an interlocal agreement moving dispatch services to the city 911 center, and the transition was completed in late January, he said.

“We underwent a complete rebranding,” Shurtleff said. “We changed the same to the Prestonsburg/Floyd County Emergency Communications Center, down to our call sign, how we talk on the radio, from Prestonsburg to central dispatch. The whole point of that was for us to emphasize our desire to serve Floyd County as whole.”

Shurtleff said the local 911 center is “as advanced as technically possible.”

“We are Next Gen 911, we have real-time text to 911, we have real-time videoconferencing with 911 callers,” he said. “Next Gen 911 at the state level is not fully deployed, so we’re in a certain percentage of deployment with NG 911, and we’re as far as technically possible with that NG 911. There is no better anywhere than what we’ve got in that center, I would agree.”

Shurtleff said the “infrastructure limits at the state level are the only thing inhibiting us.”

He said the benefits of having the Prestonsburg center provide 911 services to Floyd County include geography, organization of resources and better communication among emergency responders.”

“The communication amongst the first responders now is phenomenal,” Shurtleff said. “Garrett knows what Prestonsburg is doing, the sheriff’s office knows what Prestonsburg is doing, Prestonsburg knows what the sheriff’s office is doing. Everybody has their information flow through one stop shop.”

Shurtleff said that when Prestonsburg took over dispatching services, there were 11,500 errors in 911 mapping data; now there are less than 100 “reportable errors,” he said.

“That is because we have a full-time mapping coordinator who is doing nothing but going out and validating roads, fixing those errors one at a time,” he said.

The 911 center is working to improve its communications system and recently obtained a tower from the Gearheart Communications Group that will be a big asset to those efforts, he said.

“With that tower going online, areas of this county that were otherwise dark will be brought to the light,” he said.

Shurtleff explained the protocol when 911 dispatchers receive an emergency call.

“Every call for service is routed to the appropriate personnel for a determination on response, be it EMS, be it fire or be it police,” he said. “The 911 center does not make that decision. There is a stark difference between 911 and cops and firefighters on the ground.”

Prestonsburg/Floyd County Emergency Communications Center has a full-time director and a full-time mapping coordinator as well as eight full-time and three part-time certified telecommicators, including three former KSP dispatchers, including one who retired as the communications center supervisor, he said.

Before dispatchers are hired, they undergo an extensive background investigation by a detective, five weeks of training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Academy, eight weeks of on-the-job training, and a one-year probationary period.

Shurtleff said 911 officials will continue to improve the communications infrastructure.

“The infrastructure in this county, we’ve worked our butts off for the last nine months to build up, to make it better,” he said. “But that is going to be something that continues for the rest of 911’s existence. New technology is going to come out, new abilities, new radioes, new everything is going to come out. You’re never going to completely stay on top of it, but we’ve got to continue to work towards that.”