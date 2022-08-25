Pike County native Jarrod Hunt was at his residence in Grayson when, in the early morning hours of July 28, he was awakened and learned that his home area was under a flood emergency.

For Jarrod, a chaplain who mostly works with first responders, but also in crisis situations, there wasn’t a question that he would respond. His wife, Stephanie, packed his “go bag” and told him to go.

Jarrod said he immediately got on the road and, as soon as he got a signal, started making phone calls.

“I called Judge Ray Jones ... and said ‘I’m on my way in,’” he said. “I did what we’re not supposed to do — self-deploy — but I knew Ray would welcome me.”

And Jarrod said he has been welcomed in the communities he came to serve, including in Pike County.

Despite his emergency training and preparedness, Jarrod said, he couldn’t have been prepared for what he encountered — a tremendous level of devastation and loss that has shaken him, but not his hope for the future.

Unbelievable destruction

Jarrod said that, when he arrived in the region, the devastation he encountered was unreal.

“I’ve worked disasters,” he said. “I’ve worked critical incidents. I’ve worked urban unrest. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is one of those things that, if there weren’t pictures no one would believe it.”

One responder who had worked Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Jarrod said, gave the best description of what the destruction looked like.

“He said it looked like Hurricane Andrew had come through these areas and then another storm came behind it and dumped 25 feet of mud on top of it,” he said.

The death toll from the flooding stood at nearly 40 as of presstime Aug. 18, and Jarrod said he understands how that could be, especially by the nature of how the flooding occurred.

“You get a warning with river floods,” he said. “You get time to move to high ground. You have time to get some of your possessions. This was torrential. The water went places it’s never been before. It carried away entire homes, not just trailers, not just small frame homes, but brick homes that were really well built in places where the water had never went.”

The landscape, he said, will “never return” to what it was in some places.

Jarrod said that, as a chaplain who mostly ministers to first responders, he has had the opportunity to talk with several during his deployment.

While rescuers came from throughout the region and from other states, Jarrod said he learned quickly that local first responders had saved numerous lives, especially, in the early stages of the flooding.

“A lot of it was your local volunteer firefighters who worked 72 hours straight, took a nap and got up and worked 72 hours in places where their fire trucks wouldn’t go,” he said.

‘Sacred stories’

Jarrod said his time in the flooded areas taught him a valuable lesson. As a talker, he said, he quickly had to learn to shut up.

“I’ve had to learn a lot to shut up,” he said. “I’ve had the blessing in the midst of all this tragedy to be able to sit and listen to people.”

That lesson, he said, served him well in his time on-the-ground, especially considering the nature of the people here.

“We Appalachians are storytellers by nature,” he said. “These stories are sacred, just like these people are. And many people are the carriers of their family’s stories.”

One person with whom Jarrod spoke in Perry County was the keeper of the family photo albums, but they were washed away in the flooding.

“He said it felt like ... he didn’t know who he was anymore because he was the guy that kept all the pictures,” he said.

Another story, he said, one he received permission to share, reflects the loss felt by those left behind.

When UMG went and provided a barbeque meal for about 600 people at Emmalena, along Troublesome Creek in Knott County, Jarrod said, one man who showed up told his story which brought the reality of the tragedy to light.

He went to a residence there on a hill above a plot of land where everything had been destroyed.

“He said he had a neighbor who lived just below him on the bottom for 50 years,” Jarrod said. “And his family didn’t live there anymore so they had become family to him.

“When the floodwaters came, he was out yelling for them to come up on the hill to him,” Jarrod said. “They couldn’t get up there so they got on their roof.”

The man told Jarrod that the floodwaters kept coming.

“It washed their house and them away,” he said. “As they were going down the stream, they reached their hands out toward him and he had to watch them.”

The

“He asked me, ‘Brother, is it wrong that I feel like I wished that God would go ahead and take me to heaven now?’” Jarrod said, adding that he responded that it wasn’t wrong. “He said ‘It’s not that I’m left alone. It’s that I don’t know how I’ll ever get that image out of my head ... I’ll always picture them, every time I look down out the front of my house, I’ll always picture them going down that stream ... What do I do about that?’”

Jarrod said he was honest and told the man that he didn’t know how it could be done.

That story, Jarrod said, is one of the numerous “sacred” stories that will result from that tragedy.

“We have a lot of sacred stories in Appalachia,” he said. “This event is full of them. There’s going to be tons to tell. I hope our artistic community, that our archiving and record-keeping folks, our geneaologists are mobilized to help.”

‘Where is God’

Jarrod said that, as a chaplain, much of his job is to just listen to people, but the obvious religious aspects arise, as well.

One of those, he said, is that he’s sometimes asked by survivors, “Where is God in all of this?”

“As a Christian, I believe that we live in a world that was supposed to be perfect, but we messed it up, so, therefore, things like this happen,” he said. “But that’s not an answer I share with people in the middle of their living room when there’s 3 feet of mud.”

Jarrod said an answer he heard to that question after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, answers the question for him.

“The best answer I heard was that He was sitting on His throne, looking down and He was weeping because His children had done this to one another,” he said. “Right now I think that God is sitting on His throne, still in charge, but weeping for His people.

“I believe that Jesus Christ is God and that He came to earth,” Jarrod said. “He was fully God and fully man and experienced every possible thing that we could experience in our life. I think that Jesus is sitting in those living rooms and I’m praying to Him and asking Him to reveal Himself in ways that maybe He hasn’t before. I’m telling people, ‘Keep your eyes open; He may be trying to show you something.’”

Many religious organizations are continuing to respond to the flooding. Jarrod pointed out that some of them, like the East Kentucky Dream Center and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, are doing incredible work on the ground.

However, he said, he has advice for religious organizations responding.

“Please don’t turn this into some opportunity for you to go out and ‘do evangelism,’” he said. “As the old folks would say, ‘Don’t just talk the talk, walk the walk.’ A kind word, a gift, an act of service — those are the things that are going to help people spiritually. And then, if they come into your church, that’s great. If not, know that you’ve gone out and done what you’re supposed to do.”

For those who are believers, he said, it is important that they continue to pray for victims of the flooding and keep awareness alive of their plight and the challenges they face.

“Leave space in your heart for them every day,” he said. “People will stop paying attention — it’s already started.”

National news, for the first few days, had the flooding as the lead story, but that interest has passed, he said.

Jarrod said he also foresees a great need for mental health services in the wake of the flooding.

“The needs that are there are going to be the traditional needs of people who are experiencing post traumatic stress issues,” Jarrod said.

Jarrod said he has requested and knows that Pike Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson is pressing for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send disaster counselors to all the counties that have been affected, as all have been approved for that service, but it has not yet been provided.

“Pray for people to have hope,” he said. “My biggest fear is that suicide rates will skyrocket.”

Hope remains

Despite the destruction and devastation he has seen, Jarrod retains hope.

“I’m a proud hillbilly,” he said. “I’m so proud of our people. I’m so proud of their willingness to serve, to give.”

In the hours and days after the flooding, he said, he has seen a great response from those outside the area to help, but also from inside the region, even from areas also affected by flooding.

That, he said, shows that the nature of the region remains focused on neighbors helping neighbors.

“We are a strong people,” he said. “This may be the worst thing that’s ever happened to Eastern Kentucky, but I am not short on hope. I believe in the people in this region. I believe that we can make a difference in each other’s lives.”