Floyd County native Betty Perry has always been one to give back. Born in 1940, the now 81-year-old not only volunteers for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, where she does everything from clearing trails to conducting krill surveys, she also helps with KDFW kids fishing events.

Perry raises all of the prizes for the annual event, in which children and parents can come to Dewey Lake inside Jenny Wiley State Resort Park for a day of fishing and fun.

Trophies are awarded for several categories, however, every child leaves with a prize.

Perry has a special friend who also donates prizes for the event— legendary angler, Bill Dance.

Their friendship, she said, started from a simple Christmas fruit cake 13 years ago.

“I wanted some glow sticks for my fishing rods, so I called a company in Michigan, who, gave me a number for a man in Florida, John Druitt,” Perry said.

Druitt obliged Perry by sending an entire case of glow sticks. In return, Perry sent a fruitcake. It was such a hit, Druitt called Perry with his own request.

“He asked if I had an extra one (fruit cake), and I told him I did,” said Perry.

Druitt asked Perry if she could mail the delicious confection to a friend of his. That friend, happened to be the world renowned fisherman.

“He gave me the address and I mailed it to him. The office called and thanked me for it, and we just started conversing from there,” Perry said.

The two communicate through letters, due to Dance’s busy schedule. Perry has every letter he has sent and frequently talks to Bill Dance Jr., the elder Dance’s son, on the phone.

Once Dance discovered Perry’s kids fishing event, he wanted to get involved right away.

“He found out about my fishing event and he began sending autographed hats for my fishing event,” said Perry.

Dance, famous for his orange and white University of Tennessee hat, personally signs each one to be given away during Perry’s event.

Operation Unite also provides funds for prizes. TTI Blakemore donates hooks and other equipment for the event.

Next year’s KDFW kids fishing event will be held the second weekend in June 2022.