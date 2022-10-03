The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), on Tuesday, September 20, made sizable donations to local organizations that are continuing to help victims of July’s devastating floods.

AARP State President Charlotte Whitaker, along with State Associate Director Daniel Rose and longtime Floyd County attorney John Rosenberg, presented the first check to Big Sandy Area Development District in the amount of $10,000.

The second check presentation was to AppalReD Legal Aid and was also in the amount of $10,000. AppalReD is currently offering free legal help to flood victims who may need assistance in dealing with FEMA or other civil matters. AppalReD Director Robert Johns was also on hand to accept the check.

“On behalf of AppalReD Legal Aid, I want to thank AARP of Kentucky for this amazing gift, to help us in our efforts to try to help victims of the flooding,” Johns said.

God’s Food Pantry has been a critical lifeline to those in Floyd County even prior to the flooding, however the pantry also provides for approximately 50 counties east of Lexington. AARP made a donation to Manager Debbie Amburgey in the amount of $15,000.

“The need gets greater every year. Especially now that we have had the disaster, I think we did nine trucks a day traveling from Hindman, to Hazard, to Pikeville,” Amburgey said. “This money will really help us continue to work with our agencies in the coming years.”

AARP also donated a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Kentucky River Area Development District to go towards buying new appliances for victims once they are settled in their new homes.

Whitaker has crisscrossed the state for AARP, most recently, in Western Kentucky, where tornadoes ravaged the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs in December 2021.

“We like to make a difference,” Whitaker said. “I’ve been here before and I’ve seen what great work you do here, and we appreciate all of the folks here who are in the helping-people business.”