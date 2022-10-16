According to Irish folklore, a “thin place” is a place where the boundary between our world and some other world is very, very thin. So thin that, if you’re not careful, you could just slip right through.

It’s this strange idea that Artist Collaborative Theatre explores in their upcoming Halloween show “The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath. Co-directors Jason Justice and Treyton Blackburn are no strangers to Hnath’s work, having previously brought his evocative play The Christians to ACT stage.

“Hnath’s plays are challenging artistically because they rarely provide clear answers.” Blackburn said. “Hnath instead takes you to an interesting grey zone, where you begin to question your own perspectives on things you thought you were certain about. It’s that ability to affect the way you think that makes him such a talented playwright.”

“I agree that Hnath’s plays are thought provoking. They often force us to think deeply and grow as people.” said Justice. “In some ways this play is about the fears we all have in our minds and how they get there.”

The Thin Place premiered at Actor’s Theatre of Louisville in 2019 at the annual Humana Festival of New American Plays and was directed by then artistic director, Les Waters.

Licensor Concord Theatricals synopsizes The Thin Place as follows:

“The Thin Place is the story of two women, Hilda and Linda. Linda communicates, professionally, with the dead, who are still here, just in a different part of here, in the "thin place." She can make those who believe hear them, offering them peace and closure and meaning. Originally from rural England, she’s re-established herself in the U.S. — birthplace of spiritualism — where she has continued to build a career out of her gift. Hilda, a keen listener and observer who’s grappling with loss, takes a great interest in Linda’s abilities. She befriends the veteran medium, seeking answers that lie across the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. [...] With acuity and relentless curiosity, Lucas Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind.”

“I saw the premiere production at ATL,” Blackburn said. “and it scared me to death. I sat in the theatre with my knees to my chest, desperate to have the experience end. I’d never experienced that kind of haunted house intimacy in a theatrical setting. I called Jason immediately after and let him know that we had to do this show for Halloween as soon as possible.”

“We really want to give our audience a more thematically mature horror experience that’s often not offered in the region.” Justice said. “we all love family-friendly Halloween fare, but this play presents a level of horror not for the faint of heart.”

The horror of the production is enhanced by the haunted locales in which the company will be performing. The play will open in the Odd Fellow Lodge Meeting Room in Prestonsburg, just above The Mountain Muse. This building is on both the National Historic Registry and the National Haunted Registry. Allegedly, in the second floor apartments, a man was beheaded by his wife. She even cast his head into the streets below. Rumor has it that the man’s headless figure can be spotted through the windows at night.

“It’s not every day that a secret society offers you the opportunity to perform your scary Halloween show in their haunted attic.” Justice said. “That opportunity is just too good to pass up.”

“I’ve heard things in that space. Being there at night is an unsettling experience for sure.” Blackburn said.

The Oddfellow Lodge Meeting Room is a sacred space for the Prestonsburg chapter of the International Order of Odd Fellows and has been closed to the public for almost 70 years. Consequently, seating is limited in this location to under 100 audience members. If your curiosity is piqued by the possibility of seeing the space, the artistic team at ACT advise reserving tickets early through their Facebook page.

Likewise, the Breaks Interstate Park will also host the show and has a long history of mystery and supernatural sightings. Urban legends like the Garden Hole Witch and the Ghost of the Unknown Soldier’s grave go as far back as the 1860’s.

Blackburn explains, “As if it weren’t scary enough to drive through those twisted trees at night, Park Superintendent Austin Bradley has shed light on many local ghost stories.”

Justice elaborates, “The darkness up can be oppressive. I feel sorry for audiences leaving the show. You never know what you might catch out of the corner of your eyes.”

Oddly enough, the cast and crew of the play have been plagued with mysterious happenings since the beginning of the rehearsal process. From frequent headaches, strange noises in the performance spaces and flashing lights, to cast member Dr. Genesia Kilgore-Bowling finishing her initial reading of the script as the clock chimed midnight. Blackburn and Justice agree that while these somewhat unsettling occurrences are odd, they are probably just coincidences. Probably.

“The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath features Tara Blackburn as Hilda, Jeannie Crider as Linda, Dr. Genesia Kilgore-Bowling as Sylvia, and Mark Hatfield as Jerry. This play features strong language and sensitive themes and imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Prestonsburg performances will be held Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 28-29. The Breaks Interstate Park performances will be held Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 30-31. Tickets are only $12 and can be reserved through ACT’s Facebook page for the Prestonsburg showings and through the Breaks Interstate Park website for those shows.

As a final note, the co-directors advise coming to this play with an open mind, just not so open that you might let something in.