Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced recently that four students at Adams Middle School have been chosen to participate in All District Band.

The Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) District 9 All District Band is an auditioned honor band. Students auditioned against other students from Breathitt, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Perry and Pike counties to earn their spots. The performance is set for 6:30 p.m., April 26, at the Ramada in Paintsville.

The students from Adams participating are:

• Ameila Gilbert, seventh grade, trumpet. Family: Ryan and Greta Gilbert of Prestonsburg.

• Lindsey Johnson, eighth grade, alto saxophone. Family: Priscilla Greer, James Greer of Prestonsburg.

• Logan Settles, eighth grade, trombone. Family: Donald and Elissa Settles of Paintsville.

• Laiken Spradlin, eighth grade, clarinet. Family: Wanda Jo Spradlin of Prestonsburg.

Shepherd said in a statement that the students’ achievements are something of which the district can be proud.

“Floyd County Schools has some extremely talented kids in the arts and we are happy to see them participating in competitions and performing for different audiences,” Shepherd said. “Challenging yourself with different experiences like this can increase confidence levels, hone performance skills and strengthen their talents. And to have 4 students selected from a school with a newly re-established music program speaks to the dedication of these students and their teacher, Steven Westfall.”