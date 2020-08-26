According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins, the district is moving in a good direction, even in the face of a great number of challenges, including the COVID-19 epidemic.
During a meeting earlier this month, the Floyd County Schools Board of Education informed Adkins he had received an exemplary rating toward all seven standards in which the evaluation is focused.
Adkins said receiving exemplary score was "unbelievable" in his eyes as it reassures him that what he and the board are doing is on the "right path."
"As we look at it," Adkins said. "We look at the things that are happening here and it's the team that we've been able to put in place. That's why I'm able to get an exemplary evaluation.
"This board has reaffirmed that they really like the direction this school district is going in, so it was just an honor," he added.
One example of what the school district has done, that has helped Adkins receive his evaluation rating, according to him, has been its culture shift.
"A lot of the work we do here in Floyd County is we're moving towards culture," Adkins said. "We see a lot of school districts that are say, 'team Floyd County or team whatever,' well we look at ourselves as more of a family. The best quote I have came from one of our principals that said, 'family takes care of family," and that's what we've tried to do here."
That culture, Adkins said, has exploded here in Floyd County. Adkins said the board has been able to "reinvigorate" the staff as far as coming to work and working hard for the kids. This has been something the board has truly wanted to focus on.
Adkins said that culture shift has been instrumental, as have the many projects the district has currently going.
"We've got so many projects going on," Adkins said. "We've got new roofs going on in three schools, we've got heating and cooling going in two new schools ... there's just a lot of great things going on in Floyd County."
Adkins said he believes that the district is heading down the right track with the work that not only he has conducted, but also the hard work of the other board members, faculty, students and families. However, going down the right path, doesn't mean the district's train is ready to stop moving forward.
Recently, the district opened its School of Innovation, which Adkins said will help produce students that are able to go "straight to work" after receiving their respective certification.
"We have a heavy equipment pathway that will allow students to get hired straight out of high school, with a heavy equipment certification and we know those jobs can pay up to $25 to $30 an hour," Adkins said.
When he first began in the role of superintendent, Adkins said the district wanted to provide many opportunities for success for its students.
"If we can look at these other avenues such as industrial certifications and those types of things," Adkins said. "Then it just helps give our kids another option in which they can choose from and providing kids options is important to not only myself, but our board and district as a whole."
It's not simply just about getting kids into colleges, according to Adkins, it's about pathways towards careers. Once kids are able to find those careers, whichever they may be, that works best for them, that's when the area itself can benefit.
"If we can provide these kids another opportunity through something like our School of Innovation, and we can keep these people in the area then that's when we can start helping Floyd County's economy," Adkins said. "It all starts working together and if we can prepare these students for life outside the classroom then it's a win-win for everyone.
"But it starts with education," he added.
Blazing a trail is nothing new to the district as Floyd County Schools, according to Adkins, was one of the first districts in Eastern Kentucky to approve extra service pay for its front line workers such as cooks, custodians and bus drivers that have been delivering meals during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Adkins said that the district has delivered more than 1 million meals to kids since March 16, something he said will continue to happen three days a week.
The district is doing a number of things to help ensure the safety of its students, Adkins said. Slide carts, camera upgrades, as well as other things that are vital to keeping kids safe have been implemented in the district’s schools. Just last week, the district received additions to its bus fleet, which feature 360 degree camera systems.
With COVID-19 ongoing around the nation, Adkins said the district’s staff has worked diligently in order to prepare for the school year in which nobody could have expected. Adkins said that from top to bottom, the district’s staff has gone above and beyond to help provide a safe environment for its students.
"I can't tell you how many sprayers will be used sanitizing buses after every run," Adkins said. "We've purchased around $50,000 in just spraying equipment to sanitize schools with. Hand sanitizer will be provided for the schools, masks will be provided.
"We've taken it on ourselves as a district to provide this stuff because at the end of the day it's all about the safety and health of our students and staff," he added.
