On June 10, the Floyd County Schools District announced that Superintendent Danny Adkins had resigned from his position and that district Chief Early Childhood Officer Anna Whitaker Shepherd had been appointed interim superintendent.
According to a statement, Adkins is leaving the district to begin a new role in the Woodford County Schools District on July 1.
“I was honored when I was selected as superintendent of Floyd County Schools and I am even more honored to have been a part of this incredible district,” Adkins said. “The commitment to students, the level of expectation that teachers have for themselves and the overwhelming belief in our children is something prevalent in Floyd County something that will always remain with me. I will miss my Floyd County family and will always be a fan of Floyd County Schools.”
Shepherd has been in education for 29 years, most of which has been in the Floyd County Schools District.
“She has experience in growing staff members, analyzing and using data to guide an improve instruction, and establishing professional learning communities,” the statement said. “Shepherd has served on audit teams of districts and schools from the state level and helped design training for principals and district-level staff.”
For more on this developing story, check out the June 16 edition of the Floyd Chronicle and Times.