Since 2014, the Adventure Learning Center has provided daycare services for numerous children throughout Eastern Kentucky. For the past two years, the staff has instilled the gift of giving in them.
“We are sponsoring two senior citizens this year,” said Adventure Learning Center Director Rebecca Cobern. “The kids are also personalizing cards for senior citizens in numerous nursing homes throughout the area. They usually draw their hands or something like that on them, it’s the sweetest thing. We have roughly 80 children, ranging from one year-old to 7th grade level kids. So, we are able to reach a lot of seniors in this way.”
The center also sponsors children during the holiday season.
“We have been sponsoring children since we opened our doors,” Cobern said. “This year, we are sponsoring two middle-school kids. This is an age group that gets overlooked a lot, which is sad because it’s one of the hardest times for kids today.”
“We have been blessed,” Cobern said. “We started across from the Mountain Arts Center and moved into the First Presbetyrian church about three years ago. The church has helped us tremendously, and we try to do the same for them.”
The move allowed for more students and staff to join the center. In addition, it allowed for more opportunity to make a difference throughout the community. Cobern stressed the importance of linking the children to the community, especially helping others during the holiday season.
The faith based organization has classes in all major areas, as well as Bible lessons everyday. Cobern said the Bible lessons are extremely important during Christmas, to help the children understand the true meaning of the holiday. In addition, the children get three meals daily and plenty of time to do what Cobern calls “Just be children.” The center is located inside the First Presbyterian Church at Prestonsburg. To contact the Adventure Learning Center, call, (606) 791-9648.