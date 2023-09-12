Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron denied Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams’ Sept. 8 request for a special prosecutor in the Amber Spradlin murder case in a letter to Williams Tuesday, Sept 12.
In the letter Cameron thanked Williams for his request but ultimately denied it based on Kentucky statutes.
“We appreciate your concerns for the impartial administration of justice in this case,” stated Cameron’s letter. “ The authority of the Office of the Attorney General to assume jurisdiction of a case or to appoint a special prosecutor is generally limited by KRS 15.200(1). A county judge-executive is not one of the officials specified in the statute as someone with authority to request the appointment of a special prosecutor in a matter. The circumstances do not at present appear to call for a special prosecutor appointment, therefore the Office respectfully declines your request.”
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said he had no doubt the request would be denied.
“There was never any question that this request would be denied because Robbie Williams has no more authority to request a special prosecutor than the dog catcher would,” said Turner. “Additionally, my office has no conflict and the family is adamant that they want my office to continue handling the case. The county judge needs to worry about doing his own job. If we need a load of gravel, or if the toilet gets stopped up at the senior citizens center, we’ll call him. But when it comes to murder cases, he needs to leave that to the team of professional investigators and prosecutors to deal with.”
On Sept. 8, Williams and Turner squared off in letters of their own. Williams requested a special prosecutor be brought in on the case and Turner responded by writing the family was against a new prosecutor being appointed.
On Sept 11, Mark Wohlander, attorney for Amber Spradlin’s family, sent a letter to Cameron requesting the denial of Williams’ request on behalf of the family.