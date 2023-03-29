Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles recently visited Floyd County’s School of Innovation in Martin, on March 23.

Quarles, who is also vying for the GOP nomination to be Kentucky’s next governor, is the second candidate to visit the region in as many weeks.

The commissioner met with students and staff of Floyd County’s School of Innovation and toured the school’s mobile aquaponics farm, even helping to harvest and sample some of the finished product.

Quarles said he is an alumni of 4-H and Future Farmer of America (FFA).

“My first speech was in 4-H, and I was nervous, and I was terrible, but that's where I learned about civics,” Quarles said.

He spoke of the importance both agencies had on his personal life and in today's world.

“These two organizations really transform young people into leaders,” said Quarles.

He also touted the state’s Ag Tag program, which according to Quarles, raised approximately $600,000 from Kentucky motorists last year.

“Right now, through the month of March, we’re teaming up with the clerk's office to raise money for the Ag Tag program,” Quarles said.

Through the program, drivers who donate $10, receive a specialty license plate with their choice of the 4-H or FFA logos. Half of all money raised goes back to the local counties 4-H or FFA chapters.

Quarles made several other stops while visiting the region.