AG’s office addresses Floyd Chamber, discusses child abuse, neglect and trafficking

The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce received information on child trafficking, abuse and neglect at its monthly luncheon on March 9 at Jenny Wiley State Park’s May Lodge.
Kathy York, deputy executive director in Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, presented attendees with some startling numbers dealing with human and child trafficking, as well as abuse and neglect in the commonwealth.
According to York, Kentucky currently ranks number one in child abuse cases nationwide. In 2019, Kentuckyranked ninth in new federal charges on for human trafficking.
“We want to be number one in a lot of things, but those are not the things you want to be number one in,” York said.
York asked parents to be vigilant and involved in their children's lives, looking for the tell-tale signs they may be involved in trafficking.
According to York, signs to look for include sudden extravagant gifts, a child who has unexplained money, new clothing, becoming secretive, spending unusual amounts of time online, as well as other factors.
Cameron’s office recently spent $100,000 on a media campaign to combat and spread awareness about human trafficking in Kentucky, which includes media, billboards, training videos and tips.
