Attorney General Daniel Cameron together with Secretary of State Michael Adams on June 22 alerted Kentuckians to a new election-related scam encouraging voters to cast their votes in the primary election by email, phone or text, which are not legal voting methods in Kentucky.

Voters may receive a call from a scammer asking them to vote using one of these fraudulent methods. In some cases, the scammers may require a voter to provide his or her personal or financial information in order to cast a vote.

Attorney General Cameron reported that his office’s Election Fraud Hotline has received complaints from Kentucky voters about this type of voting scam, and the office is currently investigating the complaints.

“It’s important for Kentuckians to be on guard against voting scams during the primary season and never provide your personal or financial information to an unknown source,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We encourage anyone who encounters a potential voting scam to report it immediately to our Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.”

Secretary of State Adams reminded Kentuckians that voting by email, phone, or text, is not an accepted voting method for Kentucky elections.

“It is truly reprehensible that scammers would attempt to exploit Kentuckians exercising their right to vote, and I’m grateful to Attorney General Cameron for his leadership in combatting this misinformation,” said Secretary Adams. “Kentuckians can vote by absentee ballot, or in-person through June 23, but ‘votes’ cast by email, phone, or text are not votes and by law cannot be counted.”

Kentuckians may vote in the June 23 primary election using any of the following methods:

• Absentee ballot if the ballot was requested by June 15;

• Voting in-person before election day (an appointment with your county clerk is recommended);

• Voting in-person on Election Day (an appointment with your county clerk is recommended).

To avoid becoming a victim of an election scam, Kentuckians should:

• Disregard callers mentioning you can vote by email, phone, or text.

• Understand that anyone who asks for payment in exchange for the ability to vote is a scammer. Report such action to the Election Fraud Hotline immediately.

• Never provide personal or financial information including your social security number, bank account, or credit or debit card to an unknown source.

• Follow voting instructions from reputable sources, including the Office of the Secretary of State, state and county boards of elections, and your local county clerk’s office.

For additional information regarding voting in the primary election, visit the Secretary of State’s website at, sos.ky.gov.