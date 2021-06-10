The Kentucky Department of Corrections has a statewide escape notification system for individuals living close to its prisons, including the state’s newest prison Southeast State Correctional Complex.
The notification system, AlertXpress, is maintained through a partnership with Louisville-based Appriss, the company that developed the Kentucky victim notification system known as VINE.
AlertXpress allows individuals who live near prisons that house state offenders to be notified in the event of an escape from that institution. The automated system calls individuals who have registered for notification with a recorded message that informs them of the escape. The system also includes a call back to those individuals at the time the escapee is captured, informing them the inmate is back in custody.
Individuals can register by calling the toll-free telephone number, 1-866-445-2867, and providing the zip code of the prison near them. There is no limitation on the number of registrants the system can handle.
The zip code for the Southeast State Correctional Complex, located in Floyd County, is 41669.
More information can be found at: https://corrections.ky.gov/About/Pages/alertxpress.aspx