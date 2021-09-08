The City of Prestonsburg welcomed a new business to town Saturday, as All Ore Nothing held its grand opening.

Owner Chloe May, found an interest in geology at an early age. She was always amazed by the stones in their natural form and the beautiful colors.

She then got into tumbling the stones by watching YouTube videos.

“All Ore Nothing is kind of my dream, it’s my masterpiece, it’s my ultimate artist’s creation,” May said.

As her interest in rock collecting grew, she combined her childhood loves, which led her to open her own business at just 18 years old.

The store, which offers custom jewelry, precious stones and incense, is actually more than just a store— it’s a museum.

May, along with her family, travel to the many trade shows throughout the south to acquire the most rare and unique rocks on the planet.

“It’s like stepping into a museum,” said May. “We’ve got carvings of all kinds of crystal’s, we have towers, spheres, any way you can find a rock, we’ve pretty much got it.”

The rocks are in their raw form after being plucked from the ground.

“We have them raw, so you can see how it comes out of the earth and how it’s formed. Then it’s polished so you can see all of the rich colors,” said May.

The young entrepreneur believes that true beauty comes from nature. As simulated stones have become popular, they can’t replace the real thing.

“You can replicate diamonds, but you can tell it’s fake instantly. Nature is the true artist, I just help out a little by wrapping it in a necklace or a chain,” May said.

Once a customer has chosen their desired stone, the staff at All Ore Nothing can personalize your order into a unique piece of jewelry while you wait.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May also has plans to host a class on rock collecting and tumbling in the future for anyone who might be interested in geology.

All Ore Nothing is located at 201 Irene Street in downtown Prestonsburg.