A Floyd County man who is already facing numerous charges of trafficking in methamphetamine was charged again with dealing the drug following a recent traffic stop.

According to court documents, on April 19, Deputy Darrin Lawson and Martin Police Officer Brad Stidham conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle known to be driven by Nicholas Hagans, 45, of Hagans Hollow, Langley.

Lawson wrote that he knew that Hagans had active indictment warrants calling for his arrest.

The officers placed Hagans under arrest on the warrants, Lawson wrote, and could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle, the citation said, revealed a Glock 9mm handgun stuffed between the seats where Hagans was seated.

In addition, Lawson wrote, officers found three bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as various pills, believed to be hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine, as well as 16 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana.

Hagans was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of irst-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Court documents show that Hagans is currently facing six separate indictments in Floyd Circuit Court dating as far back as 2020. The indictments all contain a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and some contain other drug possession and trafficking charges.

Documents show that Hagans pleaded not guilty to the new charges on April 20, and the case was bound over to the grand jury for possible indictment following a preliminary hearing before Floyd District Judge Eric D. Hall.

Hall ordered Hagans held without bond.