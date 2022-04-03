A Floyd County woman was charged recently with first-degree promoting contraband after she had to be transported to Pikeville Medical Center to have multiple illegal substances removed from a body cavity after her arrest in a shoplifting case.

According to an arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Austin Kranzman, on March 25, he was dispatched to Marshall’s in the Pikeville Commons shopping center to a report of a female shoplifter.

Upon arrival, Kranzman wrote, he learned through the course of the investigation that witnesses had seen a woman walking out of the store with a pair of shoes in her hands while saying, “I’m not stealing these,” although she had not paid for them.

Witnesses gave a description of the woman, Kranzman wrote, and said she had walked toward the area of Texas Roadhouse carrying a large bag of merchandise.

Kranzman made contact with a woman matching the description in front of Texas Roadhouse, the citation said, and she gave him a false Social Security number when asked to identify her self. Kranzman wrote that she eventually gave him a correct one and she was identified as Jodi L. Stapleton, 37, of Daniels Branch, Banner.

Also, Kranzman wrote, Stapleton was found to have an active warrant and appeared intoxicated.

Upon further investigation, the citation said, Kranzman found that Stapleton had also shoplifted approximately $100 worth of items from Ulta. In addition, the citation said, Kranzman located numerous other items of merchandise from various stores in the area, including clothing jewelry and electronic devices, for which Stapleton had no receipt nor proof of purchase.

Kranzman wrote he also found a gabapentin pill in Stapleton’s pocket.

Stapleton was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where she was charged with public intoxication, theft, giving an officer false identifying information and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to a second citation, in the morning hours of March 26, Stapleton was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where medical personnel removed “multiple illegal substances” from one of her body cavities. The substances, the citation said, were collected as evidence. As a result, Stapleton was further charged with first-degree promoting contraband.