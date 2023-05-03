The Allen City Commission had a full agenda at its May 1 regular meeting. The commission not only appointed its second council member in as many months, but also selected a new mayor pro-tem.
Sheila Kathy Rowe was appointed by the commission to fill the seat left vacant by Elmer “Fudd” Parsons after he was appointed the city’s new mayor in the wake of the death of the late Mayor Sharon Woods.
After Rowe was given the oath of office by Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge, the commission voted to appoint Commissioner Earnestine Hall as the new mayor pro-tem.
The commission welcomed representatives from the Floyd County Drug Court program, as Mayor Parsons declared the month of May Drug Court Treatment Month.
The commission also held a first reading of a new trash ordinance. The city recently held its own cleanup, and leaders hope the new ordinance will help to keep it that way. A second reading will be held at next month’s regular meeting. The city’s last trash ordinance was passed back in 1938.
The city is one step closer to having a law enforcement presence within town limits, as the commission approved funds to equip Kevin Johnson, Allen’s new police officer.