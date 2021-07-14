The City of Allen’s regular scheduled meeting on July 5 was cancelled with a special meeting called for the following Monday, July 12.
The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Elmer Woods. Allen Mayor Sharon Woods was absent from the meeting.
Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge read the proposed budget throughly for the second reading in front of the Commission.
Once the budget was read, the motion was made to pass the budget, which it did with a second motion from Elmer Woods.
Also in attendance for Monday night’s meeting were Capt. Ross Shurtleff and Randy Woods from the Prestonsburg Police Department to update the commission on law enforcement in Allen.
In January, the City of Allen entered into a contract with the PPD that terminated Allen’s police department and turned patrolling over to Prestonsburg Police.
Shurtleff and Woods addressed the commission, assuring them that PPD are treating Allen just like an extension of the neighborhoods they patrol in the City of Prestonsburg.