The Allen City Commission voted on several significant issues at its April 3 meeting, voting unanimously 4-0 to give all city employees a 50 cents per hour raise.
Commissioners also filled a longtime vacancy in the city’s police department, as it hired Kevin Johnson as its new part-time officer.
Johnson currently works as a deputy in the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Though a schedule is yet to be finalized, Johnson will serve in Allen on his days off from the FCSO.
According to Commissioner Elmer “Fudd” Parsons, the city has plans in the future to purchase a new patrol car, as well as other law enforcement equipment to bring the department up-to-date.
“I’d like for us to try and get a new police car and some new equipment soon,” said Parsons.
The city has been without its own police protection since May 2022, when the Prestonsburg Police Department terminated its contract with the City of Allen.
The commission also took steps to continue clean up of dilapidated properties throughout town. A new ordinance will be presented at next month’s meeting by Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge.