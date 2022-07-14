The Allen City Commission met for the first time since the deadly shooting that claimed the lives of three Floyd County police officers and a K9 officer on June 30.
The City of Allen has seen its share of tragedies in the past, but nothing close to the events that unfolded on that Thursday night, according to Allen Mayor Sharon Woods.
“As everybody knows, what happened here on the 30th of June — It was bad.” Woods continued, “Nothing like this has ever happened, besides maybe when the town burned down.”
Commissioner Elmer “Fudd” Parsons was near the corner of Main Street and witnessed the deadly shooting unfold. He took cover inside the old gas station adjacent to City Hall.
The City Commission created a memorial near the scene with flowers that can be interchanged throughout the year.