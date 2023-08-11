The Allen City Commission swore in a new city attorney at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 7.

Attorney Beth Shortridge stepped down as city attorney after having served in the role for seven years. Her last act was to swear in her replacement, Attorney Joshua Kinzer of Kinzer Law Firm.

“Thank you for your seven years,” said Allen Mayor Elmer Parsons. “I know it’s been rough.”

The commission also held the first reading of the annual budget for fiscal year Aug. 1 through July 30, 2024.

The new budget reflects resources available to the city as a total of nearly $365,000.

Breakdown of the resources includes a fund balance carried forward of $174,249 estimated insurance tax of $94,000, property tax of $4,700, franchise tax of $37,000, omitted tangibles of $37,000, base court revenue of $10,000, opioid settlement of $5,200 and a municipal road fund of $2,600.

The new budget proposes the funding to be used as follows for general government: Employment payroll $60,000; insurance $15,000; utilities $25,000, maintenance $15,000, office supplies $2,500, employment taxes 12,500, street repair $30,000, miscellaneous $2,749.95, and a contingency fund of $172,000.

The second reading of the budget will be held either at their next regular meeting or at a special called meeting. Kinzer said he would check to make sure that the second reading is held within the legal timeframe.

The commission briefly discussed having a mural painted for fallen soldiers. Parsons said they would be able to start the mural as soon as the building has been painted.

Commissioner Ernestine Hall also brought up sending letters out to property owners for nuisance due to grass not being mowed. She said that the property owner in question had recently corrected the nuisance.

Parsons said he would like to wait to send out letters to see what the county would be doing with their annual cleanup.

During new business the commission voted to split up their insurance bill payment over the next 3 months. They will be making payments of $5,000 a month.

They closed out the meeting discussing how they could spend the opioid money awarded to them. Commissioners proposed for the money to be spent on 50 medication lock bags and 50 doses of Narcan or that they spend the money on the police force.

Hall suggested that the money be spent to hire another police officer to patrol the area because they only have one part-time police officer employed by the city.

Kinzer said he would check to see what the stipulations are for use of the funding. The commission will make a decision on the funding during their next scheduled meeting.

The Allen City Commission meets the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Allen City Hall.