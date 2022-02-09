It was a brighter mood at Allen City Hall Feb. 7 for the regular Allen City Commission meeting.

Now that the City of Allen has completed its audit and is in compliance with the state, funds that were previously withheld have since been released to the town.

The City of Allen is also expected to receive its share of the American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

Road conditions are a top priority for the commission, with drainage also a concern. The commission voted to open the bidding process for fixing the drainage problems throughout the city.

Another item raised at the meeting, was the current agreement between the City of Allen and the Prestonsburg Police Department, which has a contract with the city to provide protection since the dissolution of the Allen Police Department.

“We’re going to have to sit down and have a talk about the police situation,” said Commissioner Elmer “Fudd” Parsons. “We’re just not getting our 40 hours a week. You just don’t see them.”

The City of Allen currently pays the Prestonsburg Police Department $1,000 per month for services.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods, at last month’s meeting, assured city officials that the department was indeed there.

“You may not see us every time one of you go through town, but my officers are here,” Woods said at the January meeting.

Chief Woods offered to provide records to the commission showing his department’s coverage.

The city also plans to purchase new road signage throughout the city. Many signs throughout city limits are either missing, damaged or in disrepair.

The city will inquire about the cost of the signage and present its figures at the scheduled March meeting.