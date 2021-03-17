Last week, the City of Allen praised the Prestonsburg Police Department for its work in providing a law enforcement presence within the city as the council made its first payment a part of the two entities’ interlocal agreement.
During a special meeting March 18, the Allen City Commission voted to make its first payment to the Prestonsburg City Police Department for the first month of services as a part of its interlocal agreement with the City of Prestonsburg. According to the city council, they could not be happier with the work the PPD is doing, as the consensus amongst the council was that they “couldn’t feel safer.”
“This one bill that I’m tickled to death to pay,” Allen Mayor Sharon Woods said. “They are good at what they do and you can definitely tell that the city feels safer.”
According to Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge, the bill is for approximately $1,000, which was the agreed amount when the city elected to enter into an agreement with the department during its regular meeting in April. Under the agreement, PPD officers will make regular patrols in Allen day and night, seven days a week. The PPD also responds to calls for emergency and non-emergency law enforcement services in the city of Allen, 24 hours a day, seven days, so long as the agreement remains in effect, something Woods said would be a nice added aspect, as to not have to wait for 911 calls to go through Pikeville’s Post 9. The interlocal agreement is for approximately two years, with the agreement being renewable every year after.
According to council member Elmer “Fudd” Parsons, he sees patrol cars up and down Allen “all the time,” which is something of which he said he is appreciative of due to all the foot traffic walking the city late at night.
“Personally, I think that this money well spent,” Parsons said.
According to both Shortridge and Woods, the PPD has not yet been able to submit a formal activity report but the consensus of the council was that there have been a number of traffic stops and arrests since the PPD has began patrolling the city beginning in March, due to the Department of Local Government having to approve the agreement.
The council unanimously voted to pay the PPD its approximate $1,000 payment, and approved for Shortridge to drop the payment off to the PPD office located in Prestonsburg.
