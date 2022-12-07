The City of Allen is working to improve the order of its financial house, and has made several moves over recent months to do so.

At the Dec. 5 meeting of the Allen City Commission, City Attorney Beth Shortridge announced that the city would be receiving its share of the the National Opioid Settlement, though the exact amount is yet to be determined, according to Shortridge.

The commission also set the deadline for bids on the right-of-way for an electric cooperative to maintain a facility within the city. Bids must be turned in by 1 p.m., Friday, January 6. The bids will be read at the Jan. 9 meeting of the commission.

It was also announced at the meeting, the city received over $2 million in tangible franchise tax funds from Appalachian Wireless.

“I was on the board, and I knew it would take awhile, and it’s been long enough to receive that amount, because at the time, you didn’t know exactly how much you would receive, because they didn’t know how many phones there would be,” said Allen Mayor Sharon Woods.

The commission discussed moving forward with the search for a new police officer and cruiser, now that the city has funding to do so. The new officer will have to attend the academy within the first year at the city’s expense.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had money to do that,” said Woods.

A topic briefly mentioned at last month’s meeting was the annexation of New Allen. Commissioner Elmer “Fudd” Parsons said that, back in November, he was unsure of the support for annexing the newer part of town. However, after several discussions with residents across the bridge from City Hall, Parsons claims interest is high.

“As far as annexing New Allen, there’s a lot of people interested in it. I didn’t know, but there’s a lot of people interested,” Parsons said.