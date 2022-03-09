As the City of Allen continues to restore order to its financial house, the Allen City Commission began taking advantage of now-available funds to help revive the town.

The commission discussed during its March 7 meeting removing eyesores throughout the city including vehicles, trailers and other dilapidated structures which have sat abandoned for an extended period of time. Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge was instructed to send certified letters to owners who may have dilapidated properties in order to resolve the issues.

Allen Mayor Sharon Woods stated the city had offered assistance to help with the removal of eyesores in the past, instead, they were abandoned.

“We told them we would give them ample time, but we didn’t mean months and months. I even went through that motion to tell them,” Woods said.

The city also voted to move forward with two drainage projects on Tandy Street. The commission approved a quote from Davis Brothers Construction for the two projects, totaling $12,343.48. According to Shortridge, the projects did not meet the threshold for the bidding process.

Road signage was another topic on the agenda, as the commission voted to purchase new signage within city limits. City officials recently compiled a list of broken or damaged signs that need to be replaced. The total for the new signage will cost $3,426.50.

Allen City Commissioner Elmer “Fudd” Parsons made the motion to purchase the signs, however, requested that the Allen Volunteer Fire Department be present when the signs are placed.

“I’d like to have the fire department there when we put these signs up, that way our signs match theirs,” Parsons said.

The City of Allen is also trying to eliminate a long-standing problem with old tires. Champlin Tire Recycling Inc, from Concordia, Kansas, recycles old tires and plastics to create weather-resistant, environmentally-friendly outdoor furniture.

The company is offering a Grant Funding Program in Kentucky for 2022, through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (Kentucky EEC), which will allow the town to rid itself of unwanted or unused tires and receive 100 percent, recycled, all-weather park benches for the city. Grant applications are available online at the Kentucky EEC website. The grant application deadline is April 1 and more information can be obtained at, https://eec.ky.gov/Environmental-Protection/Waste/recycling-and-local-assistance.

The commission closed the meeting by approving the date for The City of Allen’s Pride Spring Cleanup set for April 14. All volunteers will meet outside Allen City Hall at 8 a.m.

The City of Allen will also hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 14, to discuss COVID funds, grant funding and the current law enforcement situation.