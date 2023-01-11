At its Jan. 9 regular meeting, the Allen City Commission voted to accept a bid by American Electric Power (AEP) to operate within the city limits.

A second reading of the ordinance will be held at a special called meeting of the Allen City Commission on Jan. 16.

However, it was talks of annexation at last month’s meeting that brought out several concerned citizens of New Allen, to City Hall.

Allen City Commissioner Elmer “Fudd” Parsons stated at last month’s meeting that there was interest from several citizens of New Allen in favor of annexation.

Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds addressed the commission to dispel those rumors.

Joined by several homeowners from what locals refer to as “New Allen,” Reynolds said this is not the first time annexation has been discussed.

“Last month, you all talked about annexation and it got everybody fired up,” Reynolds said. “We saw it in the paper. New Allen doesn't want to be annexed at all, and I checked with everybody. That’s why so many of these people are here tonight.”

Annexing New Allen would bring about much needed revenue for the city, however, it would also bring about new taxes for homeowners across the R.D. “Doc” Marshall Bridge.

Parsons asked Reynolds why the citizens of New Allen don’t want annexation, to which Reynolds gave several different reasons.

“We already have sewer and water. We already have fire protection. We already have police through the state and county. And, we don’t need to be taxed and get no services, that’s what the main reason is,” said Reynolds.

hose in attendance pressed Parsons on who was in favor of annexation, to which he replied, “In the past I’ve spoken to several who thought it would be a good idea.”

“You know our feelings; you don’t have to believe me, or us, you can go check it out for yourself,” Reynolds said.