The Allen City Commission held a second reading of its electric franchise sale, at its Oct. 3 meeting. The franchise for Allen, is set to expire on March 3.
The commission now must advertise the sale in the legal section of the newspaper for no less than seven days, and no more than 21 days before the date on which the bids are submitted to the city.
Once the sale is advertised for the allotted amount of time, KPCO and other bidders will deliver a bid letter, along with the PSC (Public Service Commission) order authorizing the company to bid.
The commission unanimously voted to accept the sale, and according to Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge, the commission will need to call a special meeting some time in October to receive the bids.
External Affairs Manager for AEP (American Electric Power) Bob Shurtleff was in attendance at the meeting, to answer any questions the commission had on the bidding process.