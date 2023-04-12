Longtime Allen Mayor Sharon Woods died at her residence on April 5.

Woods, 70, who recently celebrated a birthday on March 4, was first elected Mayor of Allen in the November general election in 1995, according to Floyd County Clerk Chris Waugh.

Woods was born in Martin on March 4, 1953, to the late George Lee and Florence Salyers Woods Bussey. In addition to her mayoral duties, she worked as a clerk in the Floyd County Attorney’s Office for approximately 18 years.

She was appointed mayor of Allen prior to her 1995 election, and also served as a commissioner before that.

Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge spoke at Woods' funeral on April 8.

“Sharon Woods was one of the toughest people I know,” Shortridge said. “She was one-of-a-kind. Sharon loved her family, friends, and the City of Allen with her whole heart and soul. Sharon’s love is noteworthy because it was selfless love. She loved and never expected anything in return. She was a strong, fierce, and humble woman. I am blessed to have known her, love her and be loved by her. She will be missed by all that knew her.”

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams also shared thoughts on Woods storied career of public service.

“I’ve known Sharon (Woods) just about my entire life. She had a heart of gold. She never met a stranger. She loved the City of Allen and its people. She will be sorely missed,” Williams said.

According to Shortridge, the Allen City Commission must now appoint a mayor within 30 days. If the commission fails to appoint a replacement, the duty falls to Gov. Andy Beshear.