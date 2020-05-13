Allen’s new police chief has a message for people who want to sell or possess illegal drugs in the city.
“There’s a lot of kids in this community, and we’re not going to tolerate the drug activity that’s been going on up here, that’s been happening for a long time,” Police Chief Darvin Marsillett said. “If you’re going to deal drugs, sell drugs or take drugs, then you probably should go somewhere else and do it because we’re not going to tolerate it up here at Allen anymore.”
He continued, “Like I said, there’s a lot of kids, there’s kids everywhere that plays up and down these streets, and we’re here, we’re here for the community, and we’re going to keep fighting this drug epidemic until they either move out of here or they stay in jail for a while. We’re going to stay at it.”
Marsillett, a retired Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer, has been on the job in Allen for a little more than three months, and he said he’s already issued citations and/or arrested around 20 people for drug offenses, traffic-related violations, DUI, warrants and other illegal activities.
During four recent arrests, he said, he confiscated about a pound of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, numerous prescription pills and approximately $500 in funds believed to be used in drug trafficking.
Marsillett said most of the marijuana was confiscated during the May 9 arrest of Edward Clay, 35, of Cow Creek, and Kenneth Lazar, 29, of Paintsville.
He said he was patrolling Ky. 1428 on Saturday, May 9, and pulled over a vehicle driven by Lazar in which Clay was a passenger because a tail light was not illuminated.
He said he attempted to pull the car over on Ky. 1428, and Lazar stopped but “took back off,” and turned onto Long Fork, where the arrests occurred.
“There was a two-year-old child in the car,” Marsillett said. “They was actually smoking marijuana in the car while they were driving down the road with a child in the car.”
He said the toddler did not appear to be injured and was removed by social services.
He reported that a search of the vehicle resulted in the confiscation of about a pound of marijuana and baggies, a marijuana pipe, more than 20 used syringes, digital scales, prescription pills and suspected methamphetamine.
Marsillett said when the vehicle stopped, Clay allegedly tried to throw marijuana out of the vehicle and flee on foot, but he apprehended him within a short distance.
Lazar was charged with improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance — marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card and failure to maintain insurance.
Clay was charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, trafficking in a controlled substance — marijuana (less than 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. He was also arrested on three other arrest warrants, Marsillett said.
They were each arraigned in Floyd District Court on Monday, May 11.
Marsillett also recently arrested Jessica E. Twiss, 31, of David, during a traffic stop near city hall in Allen.
She was charged with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, failure to register transfer of vehicle, DUI, giving officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession and rear license not illuminated.
Marsillett reported that he observed Twiss driving on Ky. 1428 and she allegedly crossed into the oncoming lane three times. She appeared to be under the influence, he reported, and failed field sobriety tests.
He reported that she gave him another person’s name when he asked for her identification, and she allegedly tried to fight with him to keep from being arrested.
“After she was told she was being arrested, she actually pulled away and tried to run, and then she actually tried to fight,” he said.
Twiss is scheduled to be arraigned in June.
Earlier this month, Marsillett also arrested Nacoma R. Harmon, 34, of Frankfort during a traffic stop in Allen.
Harmon is charged with DUI, controlled substance not in original container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and rear license not illuminated.
Marsillett reported that Harmon appeared to be under the influence and failed field sobriety tests. Harmon allegedly had three different types of pills in his possession and appeared to have pill residue in his nose, the citation says. Marsillett said Harmon admitted that he had snorted Suboxone prior to the arrest.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in June.
Marsillett said he plans to accept anonymous tips in the future on the Allen Police Department Facebook page, which he plans to create soon.
“If they want to send tips there, I can assure you that we’re going to act on them and they’re going to be investigated,” he said. “We’re just going to keep on until it’s pretty safe up here. We’ll check into all the tips people send me, or if they want extra patrol in certain areas or if they’ve got a suspicious vehicle that’s coming into their area, we’re going to check it out.”
