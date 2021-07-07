The City of Allen, in recent weeks, has been in the process of going through the town’s audit which was completed by Richard Paulmann CPA.
A special called meeting took place on June 29, during which Paulmann discussed his findings in the audit, while highlighting next steps that must happen for the city to be in compliance.
According to a state law, the City of Allen must perform financial audits every odd-numbered fiscal year, which the city failed to do. Prior to Paulmann’s findings, State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office stated the last audit was conducted in January 2010 for the 2008 fiscal year.
The city agreed to compensate David Garrett CPA, a down payment of $5,000 to perform a financial audit in 2016. However, he stepped down citing lack of documentation.
Paulmann did express optimism in his report, noting that the City of Allen is working to become compliant. According to Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge, the commission just recently hired CPA Yvette Latta to handle the city’s finances and establish order so they can move forward.
Latta also has experience in grant writing, which officials said will help Allen apply for much needed government funding. The city could potentially miss out on thousands of dollars in funding, as they will not receive funds until they are in compliance with State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office.
The regular scheduled City Commission Meeting, held on the first Monday of every month was canceled July 5 and a special called meeting was instead scheduled for July 6.