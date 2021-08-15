The City of Allen received some good financial news at its special meeting Aug. 4.

During the meeting, Matt Schofield, with the the Big Sandy Area Development District, informed the district of funding the city will be receiving.

“We have this thing called a Multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, and it’s for all five counties and all 12 cities,” Schofield said.

The BSADD must update its records every five years, which in the past included five meetings a year with the five counties. The number of meetings has been significantly increased with natural disasters like slides, flash flooding and road damage more frequent than ever.

Schofield explained the Mitigation Plan to the commission, detailing what funds are available for such emergency situations, like the flooding back in February which caused damage to the second floor of City Hall.

“There was two feet of water right here,” said Commissioner Elmer Parsons, pointing to the wall.

The City of Allen received a check for $24,000 from the BSADD, which can now go towards improving infrastructure and other projects.

The funds, have to be placed in a separate account and documentation must be provided as to what the funds are intended for.

“The money has to be placed in a separate account. It can’t go into the city’s account,” said Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge.