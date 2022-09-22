PAINTSVILLE — Alleyfest is back for 2022 and even bigger than its first iteration.

This year, the festival will include headliners Crystal Gayle, John Michael Montgomery and recent American Idol winner Noah Thompson, as well as a charity element, as the festival partners with Christmas for Kids to donate a portion of the festival proceeds directly to the charity.

According to Alley on Main co-owner Cliff Pelfrey, the goal remains bringing the best possible music festival to Eastern Kentucky.

"We're trying to bring a music festival to Eastern Kentucky, a successful music festival. This is our second year, and we're making it a little bit bigger this year and we've got some bigger acts, we're just trying to get established," Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey said that he felt he and his son Jordan Pelfrey, who handles most of the booking for the venue and the festival, were beginning to feel that level of establishment.

"We feel like we're making progress with people in the business, they know who we are now. We can call and they'll have heard about the festival," Pelfrey said.

Maintaining outside food vendors, Pelfrey said, was still a part of the festival, but the concession booths at the festival will be manned by Christmas for Kids volunteers.

"Another thing we're doing that's very important to us, is we've teamed up with Christmas for Kids, and they'll be operating all of the concession booths outside," Pelfrey said. "They'll be getting a percentage going to their charity to help supply some Christmas toys for kids in need. There should be approximately eight or nine people working it, so that should help."

The charity element isn't the only thing that has evolved from last year, with the focus now being on maintaining a low cost of entry and still providing a high level of entertainment.

"We're trying to keep it low cost and we've got about 20-plus groups in there, mostly country-based, and a lot of the music has been paid for by sponsors," Pelfrey added, explaining that the festival has already seen measurable improvement in sales with the new low-cost model. "Right now, advance ticket sales are about four times more than what it was this time last year. We've already sold more than 1,000 tickets and at this time last year, we were at about 200 tickets."

Apart from the nuts and bolts of the festival, the main stage should help increase the desire for the festival, according to Pelfrey — as it features a star-studded lineup of national-touring musicians who are known for their Kentucky roots.

"We tried to bring some national acts that are known to be from here, with John Michael Montgomery, and it was really important to us that we were able to bring Crystal Gayle home, she's a living legend," Pelfrey said. "We're happy to be able to have Noah Thompson join us for this celebration of Kentucky musicians."

Pelfrey said he wanted to see the festival continue to grow and he hoped to see the community engage with the event and support the same way he said local government has.

"There's not a lot to do around here, people say. If you want something to do, we've now got something that the big cities have got, but it's totally up to the people to support it so we can continue to see it grow," Pelfrey said. "We've had excellent support and feedback from the mayor and the city council and the county judge, and they've all been awesome. We would like to keep this growing and we'd just love to see everybody get out to support this and keep it growing."

Festivities kick off on Thursday, Sept. 29 with the free Alleyfest Pre-Party Show, featuring Luke Trimble, River Tramps, Broad Arrow and Jack Marion and the Pearl Snap Prophets. Picking back up on Friday, Sept. 30, the Alleyfest main stage will play host to performances from the Les Masters Band, The Dreaded Laramie Band, Spooky Fox, Grayson Jenkins, Scott T. Smith, Mike and the Moonpies, the legendary Crystal Gayle and wrap up with a performance from Noah Thompson. Saturday rounds out the event with Andrew Crawford, Brandi Colt, Brett & Donnie, Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers, Bedford, Wolfpen Branch, Nicholas Jamerson & the Morning Jays, Logan Halstead, American Aquarium and John Michael Montgomery with special guest Noah Thompson returning for a second night at Alleyfest.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit online at, www.alleyfest2022.com. Individual passes for Friday and Saturday are available for $22 each, or a general admission ticket for both days can be purchased for $44.