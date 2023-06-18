Altman Eye Center held the grand opening for their Prestonsburg office on June 9.

Owner Turner Altman said opening the office is a dream come true.

“It’s an honor to open up a practice here in Prestonsburg” he said. “Victoria (Altman’s wife) is from here and the community has been so good to us. To be able to come to her hometown and open up this practice is a dream come true for both of us.

Altman said opening up an office in Prestonsburg seemed like the right move.

“When we came back here, we opened up a practice in Pikeville and our goal was to have cutting edge technology and premium optical services” he said. “We did that, and were very well received in Pikeville. So, Prestonsburg seemed like the obvious next step.”

Altman said the technology at the office makes the eye care experience more enjoyable for patients.

“Our equipment eliminates the need to dilate, or get a puff of air in the eye,” he said. “That’s actually the number one reason people don’t want to go to the eye doctor.”

Altman said their procedure for measuring glasses and lenses is more accurate as well.

“We have technology that measures how each frame sets on the face, and then we adjust the prescription so it’s perfect every time,” he said.

Altman said the practice has tried to be as cutting edge as possible with technology since the beginning and that they plan on keeping it that way.

The office is located at 215 South Lake Drive, Suite C. For more information, call, (606) 263-1999.