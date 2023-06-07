The Floyd County Animal Shelter will be hosting its “Pawsitively Purrfect Pets” event on June 10 in downtown Prestonsburg at “the stage”/municipal parking lot.

With the event approaching, shelter employee Kimberly Ousley is urging the public to come out, learn and get involved.

“This is our first time doing this, and we are trying to draw the community,” Ousley said. “We are trying to raise funds to build our new shelter. Local businesses throughout the community have sponsored us, which has helped us get over the halfway mark.”

Although it will be a fundraising event, Ousley said, it will be fun and educational as well.

“We will be having a pet show, where we will let the pets come up on stage,” she said. “We will have competition categories like: Waggiest tail, owner/dog look alike and costumes. There will be nine to ten categories. We also will have a smooch a pooch booth, and seven-week-old goats there.

“There will be food trucks, live music and a 5K walk and run,” Ousley said. “In addition, we will have memorial signs if someone in the community wants to purchase one with their animal's name on it.

Ousley said the event will be focusing on educating the public as well.

“We are going to have three really important booths, including Sheena Maynard’s cat spaying booth, Shay Reynolds’ mdog and cat spay/neutering program booth and a local rescue discussing spay and neutering programs,” she said.

Ousley also said that the county’s animal control officer, Ezra Robinson, will be present.

“He will be discussing strays: What to do when you find a stray, how to help them and how to help us help them” she said. “There are a lot of resources available, such as when we are at capacity, and he will be discussing those.”

Ousley said a blueprint of the new shelter will be available for the public to see.

“We will have some of our lovable animals with us, and we will be telling their stories,” Ousley said. “It can be stressful at the shelter sometimes because it is loud and the building needs work. So, this is a chance to see them out in the community, more relaxed.”

Ousley said there will be six silent auctions as well. All profits from the event will be going toward funding the new shelter.

“The stray problem is not just an animal shelter problem or the judge-executive office’s problem, this is a county-wide problem” Ousley said. “Education and community involvement is key. The problem is not going away unless we all chip in to fix it. So come out, and help us help this community.”

The event will be taking place at “the stage” and municipal parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 10. For more information, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or call, (606) 886-3189.