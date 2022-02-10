PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Coming off the heels of its annual Banquet for Life on Feb. 1, Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center officials have announced that, after 14 years, it will be moving to a new location in Pikeville this spring.
APCC has been located at 193 Main Street for about 14 years, and Executive Director Kay Hammond said that they have saved money throughout those years with the hopes of, one day, purchasing a building that was their own. The building they purchased is located at 118 Lorraine Street, and officials will begin moving in around March.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m excited about it,” Hammond said. “We’ve always dreamed of a bigger space for our girls, and we just feel like it’s going to be so inviting. The house has a lot of charm.”
Hammond said the house will allow the facility to expand its services to meet the needs of more families and women in their 18-county service region, which includes 14 counties in Kentucky, two counties in West Virginia and two counties in Virginia.
APCC holds several fundraisers throughout the year, including their baby bottle drive, the annual Banquet for Life and their golf tournament, and Hammond said these fundraisers are the main ways that they receive their funding to operate the center. Therefore, she said that she was grateful for the community’s support in continuing the services that APCC provides.
“We don’t receive federal funds and we don’t receive state funds, so we’re basically on our own,” Hammond said. “We’re kind of out here on our own, but we’re not on our own because so many people have put into this. When I think of the pregnancy center and I think of the thousands of people that have come in and helped with this organization, I feel like it belongs to our community.”
The news of this house purchase comes following APCC’s 9th annual Banquet for Life event, which was held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Feb. 1. The event, which saw hundreds of people this year, was called “Mountain Jamboree for Life” to fit this year’s theme of a “small-town country jamboree.” It featured entertainment by the University of Pikeville bluegrass band and the Pike Central High School band; live and silent auctions; traditional country food; and a guest speaker who was one of APCC’s first clients when the center opened 15 years ago.
For more information about APCC, call, (606)433-0700, or visit, www.appalachianpregnancycare.com.