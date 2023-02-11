Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center President Kay Hammond and its committee and board members made a decision to cancel the normally well-attended APCC annual banquet.

The decision was instead made to move forward with a virtual 10th annual banquet fundraiser via Facebook live from the New Beginnings Fellowship Church located in downtown Pikeville on Feb. 2. A number of supporters were in attendance.

Despite the change, the organization exceeded its fundraising goal by $1,000.

New Beginnings Fellowship Church Pastor Jared Arnett and Hammond held a discussion on stage for the attendees in order to learn more about the APCC, which included information on some of its many programs and various ways the money is spent along with the history of the APCC and its geography.

Interested parties can still view the virtual fundraiser on the APCC Facebook page.

Amy Williamson said she believes the center has played a huge role in the lives of women and girls of all ages in Eastern Kentucky in the years the APCC has been open.

“I am so happy to be just a small part of all the good things that the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center does for pregnant girls and women,” Williamson said. “I have been volunteering for 15 years and I was there when the doors first opened. It truly is a ministry that we do, and I am beyond pleased with the amount of money the people have given here tonight.”

At the end of the event, Hammond said she was proud to announce the amount the APCC virtual event raised.

“The goal the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center set for its 10th annual fundraiser was $35,000,” Hammond said. “I am happy to announce here, right at the end before we part to go home, we have exceeded our goal and raised $36,000. God is good.”