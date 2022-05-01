PIKEVILLE — The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center officially cut the ribbon on its new expanded facility on April 19, and officials are hopeful about what this new facility can offer the region.

APCC Executive Director Kay Hammond said that this new facility has been a dream for them for as long as they have been open (15 years). The center’s previous location was 193 Main Street, and it has now been moved to 118 Loraine Street in Pikeville.

The center offers pregnancy testing, adoption education, baby and maternity resources, counseling sessions, parenting and life skills and nutrition classes, among other services. Hammond said that the new location will allow the organization to expand its services to meet the needs of more families and women in their 18-county service region, which includes 14 counties in Kentucky, two counties in West Virginia and two counties in Virginia.

“This has been a dream for 15 years,” she said. “We were looking for a new location, but never dreamed that it would be something like this and that it could be something that we could afford. We just feel thankful and grateful.”

Hammond said that she is thankful to God and the community for making this new facility possible.

“I thought that we could make it,” Hammond said. “I had big dreams for it so I do think that, through God’s intervention — and totally, I give all the glory to Him — that this has come about. We’re just thrilled to be here, and I just want to thank our community for how they’ve always reached out to us.”

The opening of the new facility comes as the state General Assembly passed House Bill 3, which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, tightens restrictions on abortions performed on minors and places more restrictions on dispensing and prescribing of abortion-inducing drugs. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill on April 8, and the legislature overrode the veto, enacting the bill.

On April 13, the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed two individual lawsuits challenging the new law, saying that it would “create unnecessary abortion requirements while simultaneously making those requirements impossible to comply with given the immediate effective date of the law, forcing providers in the state to stop offering abortion services.”

However, Hammond said she was happy to hear about the bill was enacted into law. She is on the Friends for Life Committee through the Southern Baptist Convention, and Kentucky’s House Bill 3 is a piece of legislation on which they have worked hard.

“That is a bill that we have been working extremely hard on,” she said. “We really have, and I was glad to see that bill come about.”

Hammond said she believes that many people will likely be in need of the center’s services, not only when it comes to deciding to have an abortion, but also due to the rising costs of inflation, with goods being more difficult to afford. Over the last 12 months, the annual US inflation rate has risen 8.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I still think there will be a greater need for our services, because not only do I think people will need our services when it comes to abortion decisions, but I think they also need material items from us and support, compassion and hope in times like this,” Hammond said. “I don’t foresee us having any less clients because of this new bill.”

The center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The center is closed on Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit, www.appalachianpregnancycare.com.