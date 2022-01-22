PIKEVILLE — The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center is prepping for its 9th annual “Banquet for Life,” which will take place in-person this year on Feb. 1, and the public is encouraged to attend.

APCC’s Banquet for Life this year will take place at 6 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, and it will be called “Mountain Jamboree for Life” for this year’s theme of a “small-town, old-fashioned country jamboree.” The Banquet for Life is one of APCC’s annual fundraising events, and all proceeds from the event will go toward the center.

The event will feature traditional country food; entertainment by the University of Pikeville bluegrass band and the Pike Central High School band; and live and silent auctions, which will include items like University of Kentucky basketball tickets and gift certificates to a Gatlinburg, Tennessee, weekend retreat, among others. Everyone is encouraged to wear their country attire, like flannels, jeans, overalls, etc.

APCC Executive Director Kay Hammond said the guest speaker will be one of APCC’s first clients, since the facility opened nearly 15 years ago, and she will share her story about how the facility helped her and her child. Last year’s banquet was held virtually, and Hammond said she is looking forward to interacting with attendees in-person at the banquet once more.

“It’s going to be a good time to celebrate life,” Hammond said. “I’m excited about having it in-person this year. Last year, we had it virtual, and we raised some money, but I feel like this helps create a sense of community, of coming together for a cause. I think people like to interact with each other, and I’m looking forward to the interaction.”

Tickets are $50 each, and donations and table reservations are encouraged and appreciated. Here are the sponsorship opportunities, which include group table reservations:

• Diamond Sponsor — $3,000 for two tables of eight people, banner and program recognition;

• Gold Sponsor — $2,000 for one table of eight people, banner and program recognition;

• Silver Sponsor — $1,000 for one table of eight people, program recognition;

• Business/Individual — $500 for one table of eight people, program recognition;

• Nonprofit/Churches — $400 for one table of 10 people.

For more information about the event, call, (606)433-0700. At the event, masks will be encouraged, but not required, and hand sanitizer and masks will be available for the public.