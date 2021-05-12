This past weekend, Eastern Kentuckians lost a prominent Appalachian activist and healthcare pioneer as Pike County native and Floyd County mainstay Eula Hall passed away.
On Saturday, May 8, Eastern Kentucky said goodbye to Eula Hall, as she passed away at her residence. Hall, age 93, of Craynor, widow of McKinley Hall, was born Oct. 29, 1927 in Greasy Creek, Pike County and since, has often been referred to as a "hero," "legend" and many other celebratory adjectives for the trailblazing role she played throughout Eastern Kentucky.
Hall, who founded the Mud Creek Clinic, dedicated her life to helping others, a mission that took her from the picket line on strip mining jobs back in the 1960s to picket lines in Floyd County, when she was working to ensure all students had the right to free and reduced-priced lunches at school. Along the winding back roads of Floyd County, she transported people to and from medical appointments and other places they needed to go. She went to Frankfort and Washington D.C. when she fought for healthcare, drinking water, black lung benefits, disability benefits and other needs in East Kentucky.
She testified in Congress, joined groups that worked to improve the lives of Eastern Kentucky residents, established the Mud Creek Clinic, and she even gave up her home so the clinic could continue serving people — all while raising five children, for the most part, on her own.
“It’s hard to say how many lives she’s touched over her 90 years and how many people she’s helped,” former state Sen. Johnny Ray Turner said in 2017 during an event honoring Hall. “She gets a lot of recognition, but she doesn’t ask for recognition. It would be a different place. Eastern Kentucky, Floyd County, and the Mud Creek area, would be a different place without Eula.”
Turner filed the legislation that named Rt. 979, where the Mud Creek Clinic is located, to the Eula Hall Highway in 2006. At her birthday party on Oct. 27, 2017, he presented her with a proclamation to honor her.
According to her obituary, Hall has achieved many things, other than founding the Mud Creek Clinic, as during the Presidency of Lyndon Johnson she joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) and rose to prominence as an activist as a member of the local 979 community group and the Eastern Kentucky Welfare Rights Organization (EKWRO). She created the Mud Creek Water District and served as president of the Kentucky Black Lung Association. In the early 1970s she was a people's rights activist and in 1973 she established the Mud Creek Clinic. She was a recipient of three honorary doctorate degrees from Trinity College, Hartford, Connecticut, University of Pikeville and Berea College, Berea.
In August 2015, Hall earned the KMA’s (Kentucky Medical Association's) Debra K. Best Outstanding Layperson’s Award for her commitment to meeting the health care needs of her neighbors.
“Eastern Kentucky is often associated with many things — coal mining, Bluegrass music, hard-working people and some of the most beautiful scenery anywhere. It has also been recognized as a medically underserved area, as well as a population with many health issues,”KMA Immediate Past President Dr. David J. Bensema said in 2015. “Leading the way in the fight for this community for the last 50 years has been this year’s recipient of the KMA Outstanding Layperson Award, Ms. Eula Hall.
“She has devoted her life with a servant’s heart to her community and to the plight suffered by any person in this nation without access to health care,” Bensema said in presenting the award. “At 87, she is as dedicated as ever to being the voice for ‘her people.’”
Her life’s work was the focus of the book by Kiran Bhatraju, “Mud Creek Medicine: The Life of Eula Hall and the Fight for Appalachia,” which won the 2014 Nautilus Silver Book Award and the 2014 Kentucky Literary Award. Proceeds from the book benefit the Eula Hall Patients Assistance Fund, which covers health care costs of those who can’t afford it, and the Eula Hall Scholarship Fund, which is offered to students seeking careers in health care or social services.
According to state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, the day Hall passed was certainly a sad day in the mountains Laferty added that Hall was a life-long lover of Appalachia and a fighter for Eastern Kentucky.
"Eula’s story of being a foot soldier for the War on Poverty, starts deep in the Appalachian hills and stretches all the way to the steps of the US Capitol in Washington DC," Laferty said. "As I was a young girl raised on Mud Creek, Eula was our neighbor, and a pillar of our little community. Now, as I serve as state representative in Frankfort, I am proud to see Eula’s picture featured in the hall of the Capitol building as a tribute to her accomplishments. I am blessed to call this incredible lady my friend."
On Monday, former state Sen. Johnny Ray Turner said that Eula Hall was an icon and will be dearly missed by everyone who came in contact with her.
"She was an outstanding leader and person," Turner said. "She had a vision for Eastern Kentucky healthcare and I was lucky enough to say that she was a great friend of mine."
According to Turner, there's not another individual who can compare to Hall's accomplishments when related to helping the people of Floyd County and Eastern Kentucky.
"She was just an amazing person all-in-all and I can't say enough good things about her," Turner said.
On Saturday, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he had spoken to Hall just a couple of weeks ago and added that she was one of the "toughest" women he's ever had the opportunity to meet due to overcoming one challenge after another to serve those who had nowhere else to turn. McConnell, in his statement, recalled a time when Hall's clinic burnt down and how her team "didn't miss a single day,” as slowing down was never an option.
“Eula Hall poured everything she had into the Mud Creek Clinic, devoting her entire adult life to the support and medical care of Southeastern Kentuckians. In a facility that now bears her name, this self-described ‘hillbilly activist’ forever changed the lives of her patients, neighbors, and friends," McConnell said. "Since Eula opened her doors nearly 50 years ago, she blessed her community and our entire commonwealth with care and a generous spirit. Eula never craved the spotlight, even as she gained fans and praise nationwide. She was a lifelong champion of her people and will remain an inspiration for years to come. Elaine and I share our heartfelt condolences with her colleagues, family, and the many admirers of this one-of-a-kind Kentuckian.”
Also on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers who referred to Hall as a "true angel" during a birthday celebration in 2017, said Hall will always be a legend in Kentucky’s Appalachian region.
"Eula Hall was one of Eastern Kentucky’s greatest saints. No challenge was greater than her courage to change the circumstances of healthcare in the mountains. Driven by her own experience with poverty, Eula dedicated her life to ensuring every person had access to medical care, regardless of their ability to pay for services or prescriptions," Rogers said. "She pioneered hope on Mud Creek and far beyond the borders of Floyd County. When I called Eula on her 90th birthday, she was doing what she loved most — working at the clinic that she transformed from a home-grown operation into a modern facility with state-of-the-art equipment. She will always be a legend in Kentucky’s Appalachian region and an inspiration to never stop serving those around us.”
According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Hall wasn't they type of person that just "touched your life, she's a person that changes lives."
"I think folks in the region, especially the younger ones, don't truly understand what she has done for this place," Williams said. "She worked tirelessly to make sure that folks in the area could have access to the things that they deserved.
"She's probably single-handily done more for Floyd County than any other person," he added.
During an interview in 2017 for the Floyd Chronicle and Times, Hall said that she’s worked so hard all of these years because she understands poverty and the need.
“I care. I love people,” she said in 2017. “I was raised poor, and these people ain’t going through nothing that I ain’t been through. And I know how hard it is to have a sick child and not know where to get medical care. I know what it’s like to be without, to be in need. When I grew up, there wasn’t a Eula Hall, but I loved people, and I hate to see people suffering. Now, if there’s anything I can do, I ain’t afraid to do it, and I ain’t afraid to try.”
According to the Hall Funeral Service obituary, Hall is survived by three sons: Troy B. (Eula Dean) Hall, Jeffersonville, Indian, Danny K (Tresia) Hall and Dean (Sheila) Hall all of Craynor; one daughter: Nanetta (Estill) Yates, of Hager Hill; eight grandchildren: Randy Lee Hall, Kevin Hall, Kristi Noah, Eulana Hall, Shawn Yates, Jeremy Yates, Brad Hall and Brandon Hall; 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son: Randy Hall; one daughter: Colene Hall and several brothers and sisters.