The Appalachian Center for the Arts is bringing a cult classic show to Pikeville just in time for the Halloween season.

According to Shannon Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Appalachian Center for the Arts, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is returning for the third year in a row, complete with toast, newspapers and other props for the audience.

Due to high interest in the community, Kirkpatrick said, there will be two chances to catch the show on Oct. 14. The first showing will be at 7:30 p.m. and the second showing will be at 10:30 p.m.

Kirkpatrick said she believes the show’s campy nature is what keeps people coming back year after year.

“It’s campy, it’s tradition,” she said. “There’s a culture, a following. People just love Rocky Horror.”

The audience interaction is another reason for the show’s popularity, Kirkpatrick said.

Harlee Ramona, who will be directing the show as well as playing the part of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, agreed.

“It’s a good show, it’s a fun show, it’s a different show; It’s not a normal play experience,” said Ramone. “As much as we’re characters, the audience is its own character in its own way.”

There will be prop bags for the audience, according to Kirkpatrick, complete with a prop guide to follow throughout the show.

Kirkpatrick said she is excited about the show and is looking forward to seeing the audience enjoying themselves.

There aren’t many opportunities where you can go into a play and be involved, she said.

Ramone said he is looking forward to seeing how many people come back as well as how many new people come out to experience the show.

He said he is also looking forward to playing Frank on stage again.

For the last 10 years, Ramone said, he has been doing Rocky Horror. For the last six years, he has played the role of Frank numerous times in various settings.

Ramone said he loves playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

“He’s the ultimate villain,” said Ramone. “He exerts so much energy, there’s no character like him in all of film.”

Once Rocky Horror is wrapped up, Kirkpatrick said, the Appalachian Center for the Arts will be gearing up for Christmas with their next play, “Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer,” based on the classic cartoon, beginning Dec. 9.

Tickets for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are $15 each and can be purchased via the web at, www.theapparts.org, via phone by calling, (606) 262-4004, or at the door as long as seats are available.