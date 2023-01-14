The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center will be holding its annual Banquet for Life on Feb. 2.

Kay Hammond, director of the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center, said that, this year, the banquet will look a little different than in prior years.

Due to the devastating July 2022 flooding, the banquet, which is themed “Hope for Heartbeats,” will be held virtually.

“We just felt like there’s a lot of hurting people,” said Hammond. “We couldn’t see spending a lot of money on a party when we could use that money here to help the flood victims.”

The center serves the entire region, Hammond said, and the majority of their clients were affected by the floods.

Furthermore, since the flood, Hammond said requests for service have increased by about 25 percent.

“Our program is free of charge, so we’re constantly giving to our clients,” said Hammond. “More so since the flood.”

There have been several instances, Hammond said, where families have had to start over from scratch, and the center has been able to step in and help with everything the families have needed.

“We’ve been giving out car seats, high chairs, strollers,” Hammond said. “Anything that we have.”

Hammond went on to say the center has been able to provide diapers, wipes, blankets, clothing, shampoo and more.

“I’m just so glad that we’re here,” said Hammond. “And that we have the supplies to be able to help.”

Because the banquet is virtual this year, Hammond said, donations will work a little differently than in the past.

Instead of purchasing a table, according to Hammond, donors will have the option of purchasing a sponsorship package.

All sponsorships will be given livestream recognition as well as being recognized on the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center website.

The sponsorship packages include: Diamond Sponsors for $3,000; God Sponsors for $2,000; Silver Sponsors for $1,000; Business/Individual Sponsors for $500; and Nonprofit/Churches for $400.

There will also be a virtual auction taking place on the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center’s Facebook page.

The items, which include designer purses, jewelry, gift cards and more, as well as a three-night stay at Riverstone Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, will be showcased on the Facebook page from Jan. 18 through Jan. 23.

Bidding for the items will start on Jan. 24 and run through Jan. 25.

The items may be paid for and picked up at the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center.

The banquet, Hammond said, will be full of love and laughter and will be livestreamed on the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center website at, www.appalachianpregnancycare.com. It will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated now and in the past,” said Hammond. “Because of the generosity of our communities, we’re able to reach out and help people.”

To make a donation, mail checks to, P.O. Box 131, Pikeville, Ky, 41502.

For more information, contact Kay Hammond at, (606) 433-0700.